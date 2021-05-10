Staffing shortage idles Ted's Hot Dogs restaurant, Lloyd Taco food trucks

Ortolani said various locations have had to close at times during the pandemic, some Covid-19-related and some staffing-related. He did not say when he expected the latest sites to return to normal service.

“We hope we can get our stores staffed and trained soon, ready for the summer rush,” he said. He noted entry-level employees who start in the dining room usually begin at $12.50 an hour, but longer-term employees can earn nearly $15 per hour, with premiums for those available to work during the day or at closing.

Pizza Plant closed its Canalside location at the beginning of April due to a lack of workers, but has cobbled together enough staff to reopen five days per week instead of its usual seven. Before Covid-19, when hockey games and other events were in full swing, 35 employees kept the restaurant running. It will reopen Tuesday with just eight workers, plus two people filling in from its Amherst location.

For the restaurant's vice president Dan Syracuse, it is clear the higher unemployment payments are causing the staffing shortage. The $300 weekly federal unemployment payment, a benefit added onto the state’s standard unemployment payments, runs at least until September.