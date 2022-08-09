From its earliest days as Rich Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills has played occasional host to mega concerts and the rocking, often raucous atmosphere they bring.

The back-to-back concerts this week featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on Wednesday – followed by Metallica the next night – are the next shows in a decadeslong list of performances that attract thousands of fans and millions of dollars.

In his autobiography “American Dreamer,” the designer Tommy Hilfiger recounted a story from 1977: Hilfiger, who grew up in Elmira, drove two-and-a-half hours one June day with his girlfriend, brother and a friend to a festival at the Orchard Park stadium. The bill, by Hilfiger's recollection, included Blue Oyster Cult, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ted Nugent and Starz. Hilfiger, who wasn’t yet famous, had no tickets. But he drove up to the guard by the tunnel and said, “We’re playing tonight. We’re one of the bands.”

It worked, and Hilfiger and crew ended up watching the concert from the wings of the stage.

The roster of artists who have played the stadium since is expansive and – unsurprisingly, since only the biggest acts can fill such a large venue – impressive: the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead, the Who, Michael Jackson and family, George Strait, Bob Dylan, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, U2 and Billy Joel are among them.

“The stadium shows create an enormous amount of energy that resonates with every single person in the stadium,” said Anthony Casuccio, president of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and chair of Villa Maria College's music program.

Though the shows aren't “as intimate as a club setting or an arena," added Casuccio, who last attended U2's 2017 performance in Orchard Park, “There is a communal aspect to these concerts. They unite the fans who come from different economic, political and social backgrounds. For those few hours, they are kindred spirits sharing that musical experience.”

Stadium concerts are a big experience, and big money.

A financial study commissioned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company that manages the holdings of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, detailed the revenues from concerts held between 2015 and 2019, directly following a 2014 renovation to the stadium. They included:

• One Direction: $2.4 million

• Guns N’ Roses: $2.6 million

• Jay-Z and Beyoncé: $4.3 million

• U2: $4.3 million

• Rolling Stones: $8 million

By comparison, individual Bills games during that same time frame generated an average ticket revenue of $5.2 million. Clearly, concerts provide an additional and enticing revenue driver, although they may not generate as much profit for the team as the top numbers indicate.

A Buffalo News report last year explained: “Concert deals are private, but the industry norm is for artists and promoters to profit from ticket sales. That means Mick Jagger and the rest of the Stones benefited most from that $8 million at the turnstile, while the Bills got a cut of concessions, parking, merchandise and perhaps a rental fee.”