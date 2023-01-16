Stabilization of Michigan Street Baptist Church completed; annex is next

Stabilization of the endangered Michigan Street Baptist Church and the next steps in the structure's renovation and planned expansion were celebrated Monday on the national holiday honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The next phase, to start this year, will include a 2-story brick addition next to the church that will further ensure the church's structural integrity and address safety and programming needs, while also providing bathrooms and better access for seniors and disabled visitors.

Plans also call for exhibits on the history of the church and Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, as well as a garden alongside the church annex.

The church – a community gathering place at 511 Michigan Ave., since it opened around 1845 – is a focal point of the emerging Heritage Corridor. The state of New York, along with philanthropic partner East Side Avenues, which is managed by the University at Buffalo Regional Institute, is investing $30 million to develop the corridor into a civic and tourist attraction.

This and other projects in the corridor have also received funds from a $65 million East Side initiative that began in 2019.

The church needed to be shored up last year before other improvements could be made.

"We were in such a precarious position structurally and it was very anxiety-provoking," said Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, who chairs both the Heritage Corridor and Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition boards. The coalition owns the church.

Before the latest renovations, tresses were cracked and failing, causing pressure on the walls and foundation, Wiley-Upshaw said. The tresses were shored up with steel beams and the foundation problems, which extended to a partially collapsed south wall, were fixed.

The stairs up to the balcony were removed and returned after the wall and foundation was shored up. Other repairs included addressing masonry cracks in the front of the church, as well as chimney stabilization.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It was all the stuff that you can't see," she said. "We never had all of the money to do everything at once. It's no longer a Band-aid fix. It's completely stable now."

Also planned for the next phase is an archaeology dig, near where Civil Rights pioneer Mary Talbert lived, as well as Peyton Harris, who owned the land where the church stands.

The church is also getting a $500,000 grant from U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer to remove old carpeting, update electric service, re-create the original pews and interior painting.

There are also projects underway at three other anchor institutions – expansions at both the Nash House Museum and Colored Musicians Club, and a new building next to the church that will house the WUFO Black Radio Collective.

Stabilization work begins on Michigan Street Baptist Church The goal of the current project is to ensure the church's structural integrity, fix safety issues and provide better access for visitors with disabilities.

There is also a new headquarters coming for the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission. The commission acquired the renovated Elsinghorst Bros. Building and adjacent properties at 136-146 Broadway, next to the historic district.

Plans also call for office space for the four cultural anchors that are part of the corridor. Part of the building will be transformed into a visitors center, with a gift shop and restrooms. Three apartments will remain in the building to generate revenue to offset property management and other expenses.

The site also will host events and activities, including a weekly farmers market, food truck events, small concerts and fundraisers. Officials also plan to commission a mural for the east side of the building, facing toward Michigan Avenue.

The parking lot will provide spaces for commission employees, building residents and visitors, and serve as access for buses.