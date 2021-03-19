St. Joseph Campus, the region's first Covid-19-only hospital, to convert to outpatient facility

St. Joseph Campus, the hospital that served as the region's first Covid-19-only inpatient treatment facility, will stop admitting Covid-19 patients on April 1 and eventually close most of its inpatient units.
The hospital will be redeveloped as an outpatient center.
The changeover reflects the declining hospitalizations due to the virus since mid-January and the impact the vaccine rollout is having on safeguarding community health, Catholic Health officials said.
“Like many hospitals regionally and nationally pre-COVID, St. Joseph Campus was seeing a sharp decline in its inpatient volume,” CEO Mark Sullivan said in a statement. “With more and more healthcare services being provided on an outpatient basis, the location and design of St. Joseph Campus lends itself to becoming an active and thriving ambulatory care center with a concentrated focus on emergency, endoscopy/GI, orthopedic, and rehabilitation services.”
St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga opened as the region's first Covid-19-only hospital in March 2020 and closed its emergency room. After the decline in Covid-19 patients over the summer, St. Joseph began reintroducing emergency, acute care and outpatient services in August.
But the hospital again became a primary hospital for Covid-19 patients when hospitalizations skyrocketed over the fall and winter.
The St. Joseph Campus will handle 20% of patients expected to need hospitalization and the 5% who will need intensive care
More than 1,800 patients with the virus have been treated at St. Joseph Campus since March, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said.
With Covid-19-related hospitalization numbers declining, St. Joseph Campus will now gradually close its intensive care unit and other inpatient nursing units. All remaining Covid-19 patients are now isolated on a closed floor with separate transport routes and restricted access.
Orthopedic surgery will open at the site by the end of the month. The health system also has future plans to reopen its Emergency Department and create an inpatient unit offering drug addiction treatment services.
The redevelopment of St. Joseph Campus was part of a five-year strategic plan, which was put on hold when the public health crisis struck.
With a light at the end of the tunnel now, Catholic Health is moving forward with its original plans, according to its release.
The hospital will reopen its emergency department in May, following facility improvements, according to Catholic Health.
In the near future, Catholic Health will resume orthopedic surgery at St. Joseph Campus on March 29 after more than a year's hiatus. All orthopedic cases from Sisters Hospital on Main Street in Buffalo will be transferred to St. Joseph Campus.