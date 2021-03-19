St. Joseph Campus, the region's first Covid-19-only hospital, to convert to outpatient facility

St. Joseph to become first Covid-19 hospital in New York The St. Joseph Campus will handle 20% of patients expected to need hospitalization and the 5% who will need intensive care, Catholic Health’s CEO

More than 1,800 patients with the virus have been treated at St. Joseph Campus since March, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said.

With Covid-19-related hospitalization numbers declining, St. Joseph Campus will now gradually close its intensive care unit and other inpatient nursing units. All remaining Covid-19 patients are now isolated on a closed floor with separate transport routes and restricted access.

Orthopedic surgery will open at the site by the end of the month. The health system also has future plans to reopen its Emergency Department and create an inpatient unit offering drug addiction treatment services.

The redevelopment of St. Joseph Campus was part of a five-year strategic plan, which was put on hold when the public health crisis struck.

With a light at the end of the tunnel now, Catholic Health is moving forward with its original plans, according to its release.

The hospital will reopen its emergency department in May, following facility improvements, according to Catholic Health.