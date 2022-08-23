St. Francis High School principal suspended after claim of inappropriate behavior

Brother Michael Duffy, OFM Conventual, principal of St. Francis High School in Athol Springs, has been suspended pending an investigation into a claim of non-physical inappropriate behavior, school officials reported in an email to parents, faculty and staff.

Serving as interim principal will be John Zygaj, the school's dean of operations. Zygaj, a 1997 graduate, previously was dean of students.

"Mr. Zygaj will provide the necessary leadership to our faculty, staff and student body to ensure the school year gets off to a good start," the email said.

The email noted that the Franciscan Friars Conventual has not determined the credibility of the claim against Duffy. While an independent investigation by a lay professional is conducted, the email said, Duffy has been suspended from all public ministry and is no longer living in the St. Francis Friary.

The letter concluded, "We urge anyone who has knowledge of any abuse to come forward and to report it immediately to law enforcement."

Duffy became principal at St. Francis in July 2021, succeeding Thomas Braunscheidel. He had been associate professor and associate dean of the School of Nursing at Elms College in Chicopee, Mass.