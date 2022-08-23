 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Francis High School principal suspended after claim of inappropriate behavior

  • Updated
  • 0
Br. Michael Duffy (copy)

Brother Michael Duffy, OFM Conventual, principal of St. Francis High School in Athol Springs, has been suspended pending an investigation into a claim of non-physical inappropriate behavior, school officials reported.

 Courtesy St. Francis High School
Support this work for $1 a month

Brother Michael Duffy, OFM Conventual, principal of St. Francis High School in Athol Springs, has been suspended pending an investigation into a claim of non-physical inappropriate behavior, school officials reported in an email to parents, faculty and staff.

Serving as interim principal will be John Zygaj, the school's dean of operations. Zygaj, a 1997 graduate, previously was dean of students.

"Mr. Zygaj will provide the necessary leadership to our faculty, staff and student body to ensure the school year gets off to a good start," the email said.

The email noted that the Franciscan Friars Conventual has not determined the credibility of the claim against Duffy. While an independent investigation by a lay professional is conducted, the email said, Duffy has been suspended from all public ministry and is no longer living in the St. Francis Friary.

People are also reading…

The letter concluded, "We urge anyone who has knowledge of any abuse to come forward and to report it immediately to law enforcement."

Duffy became principal at St. Francis in July 2021, succeeding Thomas Braunscheidel. He had been associate professor and associate dean of the School of Nursing at Elms College in Chicopee, Mass.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognized as a 'terrorist state'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News