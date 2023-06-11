St. Bonaventure University will hold its annual Move Out Sale this week, offering furniture, appliances and other usable household items left behind by students in their dorms and apartments at the end of the spring semester.

The sale will take place in the Richter Center, near the Reilly Center on the south end of campus, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

The items, which otherwise would be put into dumpsters, are donated by students. The sale is sponsored by the Franciscan Center for Social Concern.

“Reducing the amount of municipal solid waste going into landfills is a win for everyone,” said Alice Miller Nation, director of the Franciscan Center. “Folks who shop at the annual Move Out Sale get great items at a fraction of the cost of new and St. Bonaventure University is able to reduce the amount of waste going into landfills."

Donated items were collected and organized by student volunteers. Proceeds benefit various Franciscan Center service and outreach programs.

- Dale Anderson