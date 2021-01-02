 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure president hospitalized with Covid-19
St. Bonaventure president Dennis DePerro was hospitalized in Syracuse earlier this week with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19. 

The president of St. Bonaventure University was hospitalized in Syracuse earlier this week with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19, the university reported Saturday on its website.

Dr. Dennis DePerro is recovering, according to the university. He tested positive for the virus on Christmas Eve.

“I’ve started to feel better the last couple of days and can’t thank the hospital staff enough for the care I’ve received,” Dr. DePerro was quoted as saying.

The university announced that Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president of academic affairs, will temporarily handle Dr. DePerro’s duties.

University offices are set to reopen Monday and spring semester classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 25.

Dr. DePerro, who became St. Bonaventure’s 21st president in 2017, left campus for his second home in Syracuse Dec. 18 for the university’s two-week holiday break.

The campus was closed for the semester Nov. 20 after a sudden increase on Covid-19 cases.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

