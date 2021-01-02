St. Bonaventure president hospitalized with Covid-19

The president of St. Bonaventure University was hospitalized in Syracuse earlier this week with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19, the university reported Saturday on its website.

Dr. Dennis DePerro is recovering, according to the university. He tested positive for the virus on Christmas Eve.

“I’ve started to feel better the last couple of days and can’t thank the hospital staff enough for the care I’ve received,” Dr. DePerro was quoted as saying.

The university announced that Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president of academic affairs, will temporarily handle Dr. DePerro’s duties.

University offices are set to reopen Monday and spring semester classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 25.

Dr. DePerro, who became St. Bonaventure’s 21st president in 2017, left campus for his second home in Syracuse Dec. 18 for the university’s two-week holiday break.

The campus was closed for the semester Nov. 20 after a sudden increase on Covid-19 cases.

