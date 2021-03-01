St. Bonaventure president dies of Covid-19

St. Bonaventure University President Dennis R. DePerro died today as a result of complications from Covid-19, the university announced.

DePerro was admitted to a Syracuse hospital Dec. 29 after testing positive for the coronavirus on Christmas Eve. He had been placed on a ventilator in mid-January, according to the university. He was 62.

Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for academic affairs, was named acting president last month while DePerro was hospitalized.

“Words simply can’t convey the level of devastation our campus community feels right now,” Zimmer said in a statement.

DePerro became the 21st president of the college June 1, 2017.

A Buffalo native and graduate of Bishop Timon High School, DePerro spent his entire 39-year career in college administration, including at his alma mater Canisius College and also Marietta College in Ohio and Le Moyne College in Syracuse in 1995.

