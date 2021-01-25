St. Bonaventure names acting president as DePerro battles Covid-19

St. Bonaventure University has named a temporary replacement for President Dennis DePerro, who has been hospitalized with Covid-19 for nearly a month.

The university on Monday said that Joseph Zimmer, the provost and vice president for academic affairs, will serve as acting president until DePerro's health allows him to resume his duties.

DePerro tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 24. St. Bonaventure reported on Jan. 2 that he was admitted to a hospital in Syracuse on Dec. 29 after developing pneumonia as a result of contracting the virus. He was placed on a ventilator and remains in serious but stable condition.

The university previously said Zimmer would handle DePerro's duties on an temporary basis before the Board of Trustees formally named him acting president so that DePerro can focus on his recovery.

“It’s important that we have, during Dr. DePerro’s absence, a leader overseeing the business of the university," Board Chair John Sheehan said in a statement Monday.

DePerro, who has served as St. Bonaventure's 21st president since June 2017, is a Buffalo native who most recently served as a dean at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.

