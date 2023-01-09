St. Bernard pups star in role as mascots, therapy dogs at D'Youville

When D'Youville College sought to remake itself into a Division II university, the school decided it needed a new mascot. The former name for its sports teams, the Spartans, was too warlike for a small, Catholic school named after a saint, Marguerite D'Youville.

Instead, D'Youville wanted to project the opposite of a fierce, angry warrior. How about a snuggly St. Bernard, the original rescue dog?

With the switch, D’Youville – now D'Youville University – changed its moniker to the Saints and changed its logo from a helmeted cartoon soldier to a St. Bernard with a halo over its head. And to drive the point home, it has since welcomed two brand ambassadors no one can resist: St. Bernard pups named Saint and Maggie who serve not just as mascots but as therapy dogs who comfort students between classes.

The Buffalo campus adopted Saint and his sister, the original “Maggie” named after St. Marguerite, as tiny puppies in August 2020, from Johnson Farms in Lyndonville – the same farm that produced one of the “Beethoven” stars of movie fame.

As they grew, the first Maggie developed a condition that required more care than the usual rough-and-tumble mascot, so she went to a family home, and the current Maggie – Saint’s half-sister from the same mother – arrived in 2021.

Today, 2½-year-old Saint is 168 pounds of mellow, fluff and – yes – plenty of drool, while Maggie, almost a year younger, weighs only about 100 pounds and is barky, playful and far lighter on her feet. The dogs represent D'Youville at sports matches, college events and even recruiting sessions for prospective students.

Photos: The D'Youville Saint Bernards D'Youville University enjoys and employs two Saint Bernards, Saint and Maggie, as school mascots.

D’Youville Vice President for Student Affairs Benjamin “BG” Grant – who serves as dog dad to Saint and Maggie – said they make great selling points for the university.

“When the dogs walk into a room full of 17-year-olds and their parents, the kids just light up,” he said.

The big dogs have become a huge part of campus life. They spend their nights and weekends with Grant, who had a buy a new truck to accommodate their size. But they also come to school daily and hold court in “The Park,” a large former office space now equipped with toys, treats and dog- and student-friendly furniture that can withstand being jumped, rolled and sprawled on.

D’Youville students who miss their own pets stop in at The Park to pet, hug and play with the Saints. The university also added the position of “Saint Sitter” to its roster of work-study jobs and employs about 15 students a year to help groom, walk and care for the dogs while Grant works his day gig.

Grant said Saint and Maggie are in training as therapy dogs with help from Canine Connection on Niagara Street, close to D’Youville’s West Side campus – which also trained Grant to work with them. He never had a dog until the Saints came into his life.

“So I guess for me it’s ‘Go big or go home,’ " he said.

Saint Sitter Olivia Newlove has worked with the dogs since Saint was a baby.

"We are growing up together,” she said.

The sophomore and future physician assistant said she has lots of dogs in her extended family, but her immediate family is allergic, so she gets her dog fix from the Saints.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Other students cherish the dogs as surrogate pets, Grant said.

“When you talk to first-year students, a lot of them will say, ‘I miss my dog,’ ” he said. “On social media, you will see them captioning photos, ‘My dog, Saint,’ or ‘My dog, Maggie,’ so that warms our hearts because it shows they are really working to comfort students.”

During the first year of the pandemic, when D’Youville had to cancel its 2020 commencement, the dogs were a source of smiles via video and social media – if not always in person. At last year’s commencement, the school invited both the Classes of 2020 and 2021, and presented Saint with an honorary “Doctor of Canine Letters” degree to the resounding approval of his fans.

At D’Youville’s annual Winterfest on Dec. 2, the dogs made the rounds to students who lined up around the block to get free hoodies with, of course, a St. Bernard wrapped in lights on the front.

An international student from Italy, Eleonora Cecchini, greeted the dogs with a squeal and buried her hands in their fur.

“I love them!” she said. “They are cute, kind, and when I am with them they make me feel happy.”

Amelia Stack, a second-year nursing student who worked as a Saint Sitter last year, said she the dogs make D’Youville homey and special.

“They are our mascots, so they are very important to us,” she said. “They are here for us as a support system. You can never really be sad around them.”

The university has embraced doggedness as a theme for student-centered activities. On Wednesday and Friday afternoons, when classes are purposely light, the school stocks a Woof Wagon with bags of free snack mix – a spicy Buffalo mix called Saint’s Snacks and a sweet one dubbed Maggie’s Mix – as treats for hungry students.

This year DYU introduced a perk titled “My Dog Ate My Debt” that will give eligible students lottery balls to drop into a spinner at graduation. Two winners will receive cash prizes in the amount of their D'Youville student loan debt.

Although the school chose purebreds for their dependability as therapy animals, the dogs also do their part to support dog rescue in Western New York. Every spring, D’Youville holds a contest for the “Drool Cup,” a huge glass chalice displayed in the university’s main office.

The university sells sweatshirts with either Saint or Maggie’s picture on them, and whichever dog sells the most wins the Drool Cup for the year, with proceeds going to a local dog rescue group. The 2022 Drool Cup challenge raised more than $3,000 for Nickel City Dog Rescue in Williamsville.

Grant said that as therapy dogs have become popular through the pandemic, he expects more campuses to adopt canine companions. At a recent conference, D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo heard that the University at Albany planned to welcome a live mascot for its teams, the Great Danes.

University at Albany Communications Director Jordan Carleo-Evangelist said that is merely a rumor.

“While Damien is the undisputed top dog within SUNY, UAlbany has never had a live dog mascot – nor do we have plans to adopt one,” Carleo-Evangelist said in an email.