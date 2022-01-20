 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Squeaky Wheel recipient of $100,000 grant
Squeaky Wheel recipient of $100,000 grant

Ekrem Serdar Squeaky Wheel (copy)

Squeaky Wheel's Media Arts Curator Ekrem Serdar is happy about the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts' $100,000 multiyear organizational grant.

Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Arts Center has been awarded $100,000 from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

The multi-year grant will support exhibitions and screenings, a residency program, commissions, talks and workshops.

The grant will also allow Squeaky Wheel to offer accessibility services at events and continue offering artist residents financial assistance for child care and/or disability support.

“Squeaky Wheel provides media artists with critical opportunities to create and present work in unconventional ways to new audiences,” said Rachel Bers, the Warhol Foundation's program director. “We are pleased to support its programs that bring experimental artists to Buffalo and give them a platform from which to participate in national media art conversations.”

Squeaky Wheel is one of 49 organizations receiving funding through the Andy Warhol Foundation’s Fall 2021 grant cycle, with awards totaling $4.1 million.

