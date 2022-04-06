Sprucing up the facades of downtown Buffalo

Not exactly lipstick on a pig

For downtown Buffalo these days, it's all about beautification and enhancement of buildings.

With a renewed focus on redeveloping properties throughout the central business district, government officials are now paying more attention to how the remaining buildings appear, and how to make the city's core more attractive for residents, workers and visitors.

The goal is to spur economic growth and development by bringing more investment into downtown Buffalo – including in its streetscape and other infrastructure – so that businesses and people want to be there.

After decades of neglect that often led to deterioration, downtown property owners – who were once left to their own devices – now have several options to help pay for sprucing up their facades and interiors.

There's four different government financing programs that are either already in place, are being revamped, or are about to be launched.

At the state level, both the New York Main Street grants program and the Buffalo Main Streets Initiative offer funding for landlords to rehab the front-facing portions of their building.

In the latest round of the first program, Legacy Development just finished work on the Main Street side of its Theatre Place building at 622 Main, while officials are working to wrap up two other projects at 639 Main and 300 Main.

Legacy is also undertaking work in the rear of the complex at 439 Pearl, known as the Otto building, where it wants to remove a tile and steel facade extrusion and awnings. Those are all that remains of a bowling alley that had been added in 1951 and mostly demolished in the 1980s, leaving just a steel structure.

Shea's Buffalo Theatre in May 2019 proposed constructing a new tower addition on the side of its building, where that steel structure had stood, but that plan fell through during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Preservation Board had already approved removing the steel structure, so Empire Building Diagnostics took it down in summer 2019, leaving just the extrusion.

Legacy now wants to finish that task, restoring the original facade of the 1800s-era building while making its entrance more inviting, according to its Preservation Board application.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Main Streets program – part of the Buffalo Billion's Better Buffalo Fund – has renovations underway to the corner unit of the Brisbane Building at Washington and Clinton streets, while the Mohawk Building – formerly the Hens & Kelly Department Store building – gets new HVAC and flooring. Merchants Mutual Insurance Co. is also seeking bids for exterior work at its building, while four other projects are under state review.

All work under both grants must be completed by year-end, but Buffalo Place has now applied for another $300,000 Buffalo Main Streets award.

Then there's Erie County's new Storefront Revitalization Initiative for retailers, which was announced last November but has not yet begun. The $10 million fund, backed by a 23% increase in sales tax receipts last year, will provide grants of up to $40,000 for 200 to 250 small businesses that want to improve the look of their stores. Dan Castle, Erie County commissioner of environment and planning, said officials hope to have that up and running by May 1.

Finally, the Buffalo Building Reuse Project loan fund – which was originally rolled out in 2013 and is administered by the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. – is being revamped to make it more effective. The program had offered low-interest loans of up to $750,000 for five years, but has mostly been used to bridge financing gaps in historic tax credit projects.

BUDC officials are working to increase the term and dollar amounts, so it can be more easily used for new construction projects as well. BUDC President Brandye Merriweather noted that the city has the equivalent of 24 football fields of surface parking lots in the city's downtown – ripe for redevelopment.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

COMING SOON

Clarence: DMK Development wants to build a Tractor Supply Co. store at 8945 and 8965 Main St. in Clarence, while Paul Bliss is planning an "open-space design" single-family subdivision called Deer Valley Estates on the east side of Goodrich Road, north of Keller road and west of Deerview Court.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...

Joint School Construction Board financing

Then: Buffalo's Joint School Construction Board, which was created in 1998 to oversee renovations to the city's public schools, oversaw work on buildings across the city, borrowing money through the issuance of tax-exempt bonds to pay for more than $1.3 billion of construction work. In 2004, the school district financed $310.13 million in revenue bonds, and then refinanced $209.54 million in 2012.

Now: The school district is asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to refinance the remaining $85 million in debt, by issuing a new set of bonds that cover the work done at 13 schools – including the Futures, Houghton and West Hertel academies, Hutchinson Central Technical High School and Lewis J. Bennett High School – as well as All-High Stadium.

ICYMI

The latest from Buffalo Next:

1. Four years after unveiling the first of three separate mortgage fraud indictments against Rochester real estate mogul Robert C. Morgan and several other defendants, the federal government Monday settled for minimal guilty pleas from Morgan's son, his finance chief and a Buffalo mortgage broker, while dropping almost all of its claims against most of the others.

2. With the Omicron wave over, and the indoor mask mandate in New York State gone, employers are taking a fresh look at where their employees are working – and new work routines like hybrid schedules may be sticking around.

3. Daemen University plans to open a dental school, helping address a need for dental professionals in Western New York. Right now, the University at Buffalo’s School of Dental Medicine is the only dental school in the area.

4. Buffalo Wire Works Co. plans to spend $5 million to renovate and expand its East Side manufacturing facilities, adding 25 new jobs and earning up to $233,000 in state Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits once the new jobs are created.

5. A proposal in Orchard Park would stick pot shops under its zoning section governing adult uses, because, according to the town supervisor, the state law allowing cannabis to be sold in retail shops and consumed on premises specifically talks about "adult use cannabis."

6. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz initially wanted the new Bills stadium to be in the City of Buffalo but eventually soured on the idea due to cost and the time it would take to build in the shadow of downtown, as well as the delay caused by legal fights associated with displacing residents and acquiring property.

