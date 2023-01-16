Springville offering free school lunches to all: 'A kid who is hungry isn't going to be at their best academically'

Springville Griffith Institute staff noticed something when funding for universal free school meals stopped this school year: Some children stopped eating breakfast and lunch.

The number of students getting breakfast was down 33% from last year, and those getting lunch declined about 25%.

"The benefit of a small school is we know who a lot of these students are," Superintendent James Bialasik said.

Because they know their students and families, they knew something else about the kids.

"It wasn't because they were all bringing their lunch, it was because they were choosing not to eat," Bialasik said.

The School Board decided to do something about it. As of Tuesday, all students in Springville's four schools will receive free breakfast and lunch.

Students will be able to purchase additional meals or a la carte items.

"A kid who is hungry isn't going to be at their best academically," Bialasik said.

During the height of the pandemic, the federal government gave waivers and funding to schools to offer free meals to every student. But that funding stopped at the end of the last school year.

Some districts with high poverty, such as Buffalo Public Schools, provide free breakfast and lunch to all students under the community eligibility provision.

But in most other districts, this year families had to fill out applications for free or reduced meals, as they had before the pandemic. Some parents don't know about the forms, or don't want to fill them out or think they won't qualify.

Three states – Maine, California and Colorado – extended free meals to every student. Eight other states are looking to do the same, according to the Food Research and Action Center. There also is a growing chorus in New York for the state to fund free school meals.

Dozens of statewide and local educational organizations, food banks and social service agencies have joined a coalition calling on state leaders to ensure all students have free healthy meals at school.

Bialasik said Springville will offer free lunches until the end of this school year.

The district will pay for the lunches with surplus funds in the lunch program. When all the meals were subsidized, the district received funding for students who qualified for free and reduced lunches. The U.S. Agriculture Department notified schools in November that excess funds could be used to subsidize meals, he said.

"Ordinarily with the school lunch program, you want to get as close to break even as possible because that means you’re charging a reasonable price for your lunches," he said.

The superintendent said the district will be able to collect data until the end of the year on the program.

"If we saw some drawbacks in the fall, what are the benefits we see in the winter and the spring," he said.

If the federal and state governments, or both, do not reinstate funding for meals for all students, the district will review the need to charge for meals next fall, Bialasik said.

"In the meantime," he said in a message to parents, we will continue to lobby for change that will support free or greatly reduced-price meals for all."