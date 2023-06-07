Artist Max Collins saw graffiti on the second story of an Italianate brick building on East Main Street in the downtown historic district in Springville, and he thought of replacing it with the image of a person.

He was working at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital at the time, and he wondered, why not Bertrand Chaffee?

"I had no idea what I was getting into," Collins said.

The piece depicts a historic photograph of Chaffee wearing contemporary pink, heart-shaped glasses, looking out over Main Street Pizzeria and Cafe.

Some in the southern Erie County village like the whimsical rendering, but others found it disrespectful, not historic. Historic Preservation Board Member Don Orton made a motion to swap the sunglasses for a pink bow tie, and the other members agreed. That did not sit well with the Springville Center for the Arts, which is sponsoring the art.

With that, a disagreement over one piece of art became a more wide-ranging debate common when the issue is public art: freedom of expression versus the character of the community.

"There's this interesting conflict between historic preservation and freedom of expression and it's unfolding in real time," said Seth Wochensky, executive director of Springville Center for the Arts.

Chaffee was a prominent businessman, farmer and politician whose estate became Bertrand Chaffee Hospital. He had operated a mill at 56 E. Main St., and the wall at 52 E. Main where the mural is proposed was covered up by the mill when Chaffee owned it.

In Collins' world, the big man with a bow tie and mustache would be looking over Main Street.

The pink, heart-shaped glasses added a "fun grandpa vibe" to one of the best-known residents of the village, Collins said. He calls it "Bert Likes to Party." The glasses are a symbolic connection to health and love, and came from a respectful place, Collins said.

"I thought it would be a fun gesture of putting some sunglasses on," he said.

He brought it to the Historic Preservation Board, thinking it would be celebrated, and maybe put a smile on someone's face or start a conversation on who the man was.

Instead the application was effectively denied.

Springville's Historic Preservation Commission last month initially rejected the Chaffee mural and a mural that would cover both sides of the block building housing Panda House, a Chinese restaurant. It was the first time any of the murals proposed by the Springville Center for the Arts had been turned down. The Panda House artwork eventually was approved.

"Springville is really a place where there is a very active and vibrant arts community as demonstrated by the Springville Center for the Arts and, I think everybody appreciates that," said Paul Weiss, the attorney for the Historic Preservation Commission.

But, he said, there are competing concerns with historic preservation and preserving the character of Springville.

The commission discussed proposed guidelines for murals on historic properties at a work session Tuesday night, modeled after guidelines in Milwaukee. The proposed guidelines would prohibit murals "on elevations that directly face or are parallel to sidewalks and public rights-of-way" and limit them to one wall without wrapping around to a second wall. They would be permitted on side or rear walls or alley walls.

Weiss said a proposal limiting the size of a mural to no more than 50% of the wall where it was located was removed. The proposed guideline now calls for the mural to be proportional to the wall.

The commission is expected to vote on the guidelines June 12.

If the guidelines are adopted as is, they would remove the ability for a small village like Springville to have public murals, Wochensky said.

"When you get into the nitty gritty of the standards, there's just no where, no way to put artwork anywhere," he said in an email.

The proposal could affect the mural planned for the side of the former Witter-Davis Furniture building at 69 E. Main St. A mural by an Ohio artist would cover up an old mural along the Pearl Street side of the brick building advertising the now-closed business.

The new mural, which is part of a collaboration with the Albright-Knox-Gundlach’s Public Art Initiative, has not yet been approved.

Ashley Rae Lowry said she and her husband, Joe, bought the building two years ago, and are working with the Main Street revitalization program. They plan to renovate the interior next year.

"There are murals all over the place. It's a very art-friendly community, she said. "It's part of the character of the village."

She said the current mural is peeling and does not reflect the current business in the building.

"We think it’s a great opportunity to feature another Albright Knox mural," she said. "We don’t think there should be any reason they would oppose something like that."

Weiss, the attorney for the Historic Preservation Commission, said the village has no standards pertaining to murals, and the commission wants to develop guidelines to be be transparent in what is required.

"Nobody is making decisions based on content. There are certain First Amendment rights every artist has. There are rights a municipality has," he said. "I’ve talked with the Historic Preservation Commission and they understand they are not making a decision based on content."