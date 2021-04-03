Spring (out)break: More WNYers vaccinated, but Covid-19 cases surge

When will Covid-19 release this region, and this country, from its grip – and how bad will things get before it does?
The answer to both questions, public health experts insist, is up to us.
Thirteen months into the pandemic, they say, it is clear that our behavior and our willingness to follow best practices determine how the virus advances.
"We want to be done with the virus, but the virus isn't done with us," said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Officials here, in Albany and in Washington, D.C., are cautioning that every large indoor gathering, every spring break trip out of town, can put people at higher risk of infection.
Yes, more of us are getting vaccinated against the virus every day. And commercial and social activities are opening up: We can dine at restaurants, attend sporting events and watch movies in greater numbers than ever.
But experts warn this clamor for life to return to normal comes as more-contagious Covid-19 variants spread here and around the world.
In Western New York, the average daily Covid-19 caseload is at its highest level in two months. And the 230 people hospitalized in the five-county region as of Friday are the most since Feb. 22.
With Easter, Dyngus Day and spring break upon us, cases and hospitalizations could continue to rise for weeks before warmer weather and additional vaccinations help ease this latest surge.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last week said she felt a sense of "impending doom" as she implored Americans not to yield to Covid-19 fatigue.
"We have so much to look forward to. So much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope," Walensky said. "But right now I'm scared."
“We believe these variants are contributing to our increasing daily new case totals and the resulting rise in hospitalizations," said Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
The best news in the fight against the virus is the progress made in vaccinations.
The state Health Department on Saturday reported 249,541 New Yorkers had received vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total administered to date in the state to nearly 10.2 million. Nearly 1 in 3 New Yorkers has received at least one vaccine dose.
In Western New York, just over 431,000 people have received at least one dose and 255,000 have received both doses. Starting Tuesday, anyone in the state 16 and older can get an appointment.
New Yorkers who are 30 years old and older can start booking appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today.
"We still have plenty of work ahead of us, and in order to protect the progress we have made and honor the work of our providers, we must continue to take all the basic safety precautions and remain New York tough," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.
This, combined with the number of people who previously contracted the virus but survived, means a wider pool of the population has acquired some form of immunity, Russo said.
He pointed to Israel as an example of where this country is heading if vaccinations continue apace and people stay safe. The country of nine million has given both vaccine doses to more than half of its adult population and has seen Covid-19 cases fall from a daily high of 10,000 in January to fewer than 130 new cases on one recent day, the Guardian reported.
We're not there yet, data show.
The United States has averaged 64,730 cases per day over the past week, an increase of 19% from the average two weeks ago, according to the New York Times.
In Western New York, the average of 553 new positive tests reported each day over the past week is the highest since Feb. 2, reversing a decline that had seen the seven-day average fall to 273 cases on March 12. The positive test rate had fallen from an average of 8.8% on Jan. 5 to 1.6% on March 12 before going up in recent weeks to reach 4% on both Thursday and Friday.
Hospitalizations are down from their peaks of 548 on Dec. 10 and 546 on Jan. 4, during and just after the gauntlet of holidays from Halloween to New Year's Eve, but their current total of 230 represents a sharp spike from the recent low of 137 on March 20.
Across the border, Ontario announced an "emergency brake" shutdown for the entire province beginning this weekend as admissions to hospital intensive care units surge. The rules include a ban on indoor or outdoor dining at restaurants and limits on indoor social gatherings to five people.
"The new variants are far more dangerous than before. They spread faster and do more harm than the virus we were fighting last year," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday in Toronto.
In addition to the Covid-19 variants, public health officials blame rising caseloads on people who are letting their guard down.
In some cases, it is understandable that people – especially those who have received both vaccine doses – want to hug relatives, eat in a restaurant or attend a religious service in person. And state governments are loosening restrictions on, for example, visits to nursing homes and attendance at Sabres games and entertainment venues.
A few Sabres diehards showed up Saturday night at KeyBank Center, proof of Covid tests or vaccinations at the ready, to support the local hockey team in their game against the New York Rangers, despite their streak of 19 losses in their past 20 games.
John Marshall of Avon said he was seeking "some semblance of normalcy. To be able to get out again is just nice. I've always been a lifelong Sabres fan, so I wanted to come out and support the team."
He and his wife Tracy are completely vaccinated. "The vaccination makes me feel totally comfortable," Tracy said.
"It's kind of a circle of life-type thing to come back for the first game," said Nick Lozanovski of Orchard Park, who attended the Sabres' last home game with fans almost 14 months ago.
"I'll feel OK considering how spaced out it is, and everybody here is presumably negative," he said.
Speaking of negative, James Sciandra and Devin Clemons of Lancaster showed up with grocery bags over their heads. "We're a little embarrassed," Clemons said.
They wanted to be able to say they "did go to a game when we were the worst in the league, plus a national pandemic was going on, not many people could go to it," Sciandra said. "It's sort of a historical thing."
Ranger fans Tom Krisa and Steven Short drove from Long Island. Krisa said he came to add to his goal of seeing the Rangers play in every rink in the NHL. Buffalo brought his total to 16. "I'm vaccinated, so it was no issue for me," Krisa said.
Short took a Covid test Wednesday, but didn't have the results, so he scheduled a rapid test in Buffalo. However, en route Saturday, he found his original test was negative. "It definitely added a lot of stress," he said.
It can feel like officials send mixed messages at times.
For example, people traveling elsewhere in the country aren't required to quarantine, or test out of quarantine, upon returning to New York as long as they aren't showing symptoms of the virus. But Erie County health officials are recommending people returning to this area consider quarantining for 10 days as a safety precaution, per CDC guidance.
Even with the rise in cases, school districts are preparing to bring more students back to the classroom. The Ken-Ton School District, for example, plans to bring back elementary students on Wednesdays, now a virtual learning day, with cohorts of students coming in every other week on top of their current two-days-a-week, in-person attendance.
And the Buffalo School District is moving forward with the third and fourth phases of its return to the classroom in the coming weeks.
Superintendent Kriner Cash said he supports this step in spite of the "significant challenges" of rising Covid-19 infections, variant spread and the recovery from a cyberattack targeting the district.
For Russo and other experts, it's about sticking with basic public health measures until vaccinations reach a critical mass of the population and warm weather shifts activities outdoors.
This weekend, the Erie County Health Department urges people to limit the size of their gatherings, wear face masks if unvaccinated family members are present and get together outside as much as possible.