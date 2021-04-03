Spring (out)break: More WNYers vaccinated, but Covid-19 cases surge

This, combined with the number of people who previously contracted the virus but survived, means a wider pool of the population has acquired some form of immunity, Russo said.

He pointed to Israel as an example of where this country is heading if vaccinations continue apace and people stay safe. The country of nine million has given both vaccine doses to more than half of its adult population and has seen Covid-19 cases fall from a daily high of 10,000 in January to fewer than 130 new cases on one recent day, the Guardian reported.

We're not there yet, data show.

The United States has averaged 64,730 cases per day over the past week, an increase of 19% from the average two weeks ago, according to the New York Times.

In Western New York, the average of 553 new positive tests reported each day over the past week is the highest since Feb. 2, reversing a decline that had seen the seven-day average fall to 273 cases on March 12. The positive test rate had fallen from an average of 8.8% on Jan. 5 to 1.6% on March 12 before going up in recent weeks to reach 4% on both Thursday and Friday.