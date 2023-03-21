Spring bulk trash pickup in the City of Buffalo will begin in the Ellicott District on the week of April 2 and continue in other districts through the week of June 25, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced.

Brown advised residents to observe guidelines for the type of trash that can be disposed of and to put trash at the curb on Sunday of their collection week.

"Pick-ups will take place Monday through Saturday, not just on their regular garbage day," the mayor noted.

Bulk trash piles must be no more than 12 feet long, 3 feet wide and 3 feet high. Banned are electronic items, such as TV monitors and computers, construction debris and tires. The city is planning to hold four tire drop-off days on Saturdays in April, May, July and September.

Bulk trash will be picked up in the Fillmore District on the week of April 16; Niagara District, week of April 23; Masten District, week of April 30; Lovejoy District, week of May 7; South District, week of May 21; Delaware District, week of June 4; North District, week of June 11; and University District, week of June 25.