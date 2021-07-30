Spread of Covid-19 in Erie County hits 'substantial' level

The spread of Covid-19 in Erie County is now considered to be happening at a "substantial" level, with a case rate of 54 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, the Erie County Health Department announced Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set the threshold for "substantial transmission" at 50 cases per 100,000 and recommends the use of indoor masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in communities above that caseload. Ninety-nine new cases were confirmed by lab Thursday, health officials said.
Erie County officials announced that starting Saturday anyone who enters an Erie County building or facility must wear a face mask. That includes employees, vendors and visitors.
Employees entering other buildings for work purposes must wear a mask.
The Health Department and the CDC "each highly recommend all owners of private establishments open to the public require mask wearing for all employees, guests, and patrons," a statement from the Erie County Health Department said.
County officials are not requiring masks.
Positive cases have been creeping up in the region along with the rest of the state over the last few weeks and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned earlier this week that it was likely that the county's transmission rate, which had been at "moderate," would likely hit the "substantial" level by the end of the week.
“Even with significantly fewer diagnostic tests being done, we have seen a sharp increase in new daily case totals,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said in a statement. “Regardless of vaccination status, wearing a mask is one way to reduce the risk of disease transmission. We continue to recommend that people stay home when sick and get a diagnostic test if you experience symptoms or are a close contact of case.”
A schedule of ECDOH COVID-19 vaccine sites is listed at erie.gov/vax. ECDOH will also vaccinate Erie County residents at their home; call (716) 858-2929 to schedule. Free diagnostic Covid-19 tests are offered through ECDOH; call (716) 858-2929 to schedule.