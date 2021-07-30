Spread of Covid-19 in Erie County hits 'substantial' level

The spread of Covid-19 in Erie County is now considered to be happening at a "substantial" level, with a case rate of 54 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, the Erie County Health Department announced Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set the threshold for "substantial transmission" at 50 cases per 100,000 and recommends the use of indoor masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in communities above that caseload. Ninety-nine new cases were confirmed by lab Thursday, health officials said.

Erie County officials announced that starting Saturday anyone who enters an Erie County building or facility must wear a face mask. That includes employees, vendors and visitors.

Employees entering other buildings for work purposes must wear a mask.

The Health Department and the CDC "each highly recommend all owners of private establishments open to the public require mask wearing for all employees, guests, and patrons," a statement from the Erie County Health Department said.

County officials are not requiring masks.