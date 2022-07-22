Spotlight/housing: The competition among home buyers remains intense

The competition for homes didn't let up as mortgage rates started to rise this spring.

Homes were selling faster than ever during June, and buyers were willing to pay a premium for the houses that caught their eyes, according to new data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

The shortage of homes for sale has caused a super-heated housing market for the last few years – and that has continued into 2022, even as borrowing costs have increased.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The average home that sold during June was on the market for just 16 days – the second lowest for any month, topped only by the 15 days that homes purchased in July 2021 spent on the market.

That is a sign that the low supply of homes for sale still has home buyers scrambling, even as inventory started to slowly creep higher this year.

And when home buyers are scrambling to find homes that they can like – and afford – they're doing what they can to make sure they make a deal.

The homes that sold during June went for an average of 10.9% above their most recent asking price – the highest premium on record for the Buffalo Niagara region.

It was the first time that the average premium topped 10%, and just the third time on record that the average sale price was more than 9%, according to data from the real estate group.