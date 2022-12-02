Spotlight/housing: Still affordable after a price spike

There's been a lot of talk about the spike in local home prices, but if you look at what's happened across the country, what's hot here is lukewarm elsewhere.

New research from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York looked at housing price growth since the Covid-19 pandemic began. It found that the growth in home prices across the Buffalo Niagara region – while robust by local standards at 39% over roughly 2½ years – is actually slightly less than the 42% jump nationwide.

And the local price increase is less than half of the better than 80% spikes in home prices in Naples and Punta Gorda, Fla. – the nation's two hottest housing markets.

"Home price growth is actually below average in Buffalo," said Jaison Abel, an economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "There's many parts of the country where housing has gotten more frothy than in Buffalo."

The good news is that home prices here remain relatively affordable. Homes across the Buffalo Niagara region are selling at prices that are about three times the average income here – in line with the rough rule of thumb that an affordable home should cost no more than three times a household's annual income, Abel said.

"Because of the relatively low home values in upstate New York, homes are still relatively affordable," Abel said.

Just not as affordable as they once were.

"Even in upstate New York, you can see with such explosive home price growth, housing has become less affordable," he said.