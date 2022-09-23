 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotlight/housing: Signs of a cooldown for local housing

home sales (copy)

There are signs that the hot local housing market is starting to cool a bit.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
The cooling economy and rising mortgage rates are starting to have a chilling effect on the once-hot local housing market.

The Buffalo Niagara housing market remains solid – prices are rising and homes remain hard to find. But the break-neck pace has cooled in recent months.

Median home prices rose by 5% in August – the smallest increase in the monthly median price since June 2020 and the second straight month that the rise in median prices has been below 10%. Until July, monthly median sale prices had risen by at least 10% for 22 straight months.

With mortgage rates now topping 6%, the pace of home sales has slowed. With the median sale price reaching $220,000 over the past year,  the rise in mortgage rates is adding hundreds of dollars to the monthly mortgage payments of new buyers. So fewer deals are being signed.

Pending sales – deals that have been signed but have not closed yet – have dropped for 14 of the last 15 months, according to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

