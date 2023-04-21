Upstate New York is bringing up the rear in the race to recover the jobs lost during the Covid recession.

The country, as a whole, has already crossed the finish line and started growing again.

Upstate New York, from Buffalo Niagara and Rochester to Syracuse and Albany, have not.

It's no surprise. Area's like Buffalo Niagara have long had the unfortunate trend of falling deeper during downturns and taking longer to recover.

The lack of population growth hurts. So did the wave of retirements that happened during Covid, especially since upstate's workforce already tended to be older. And the lack of fast-growing industry clusters, like the technology hotbeds found elsewhere, means upstate lacks the growth drivers other parts of the country benefit from.

As a result, most upstate metro areas still have fewer jobs than before the pandemic. They also have fewer workers, too, and that's slowing the recovery.

"We're getting back to trend in upstate New York. where we're seeing sluggish growth and a difficulty attracting workers because of the lack of growth in the labor force," said Richard Deitz, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.