Spot Coffee opens North Tonawanda location
Spot Coffee opens North Tonawanda location

Spot Coffee opened its newest location this week at 54 Webster St., North Tonawanda, formerly a department store and a historical museum.

Monday was opening day, said Josh Horton, the chain's business development and franchise manager. He said the store was busy all day Monday and at lunchtime Tuesday, "There was a line out the door."

The shop, which employs about 15 people, will operate seven days a week, Horton said.

City officials have announced a "Welcome to Webster Street" event for the shop at 1 p.m. Friday.

Developer Ralph Dailey bought the former G.C. Murphy store in 2018, after the former owner foreclosed on the North Tonawanda History Museum, which moved. Further plans include an El Gringo Mexican Cantina, apartments and other commercial space, the city said.

LOCAL NT history museum HICKEY

The former North Tonawanda History Museum, 54 Webster St., as it looked in 2018, before undergoing a facelift that included a new Spot Coffee location.

"Redevelopment of this iconic mixed-use building will draw new visitors to the Tonawandas, add jobs and leverage the ongoing state and local investments made in our downtown," city community development director Michael W. Zimmerman said.

