Splash pad, restaurant planned for Outer Harbor, with help from NYPA

A new splash pad and a seasonal restaurant would come to the Outer Harbor under a plan announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday to use funding from the New York Power Authority to complete a list of waterfront projects in Buffalo.

The projects will use half of the remaining $54 million from a 50-year agreement with the New York Power Authority for the re-licensing of the Niagara Power Project.

"We're going to completely transform our waterfront into a destination for everyone to enjoy, and we're investing now to get these projects off the ground and finished earlier than expected," Hochul said at the Outer Harbor on Monday as she announced the plan.

Projects planned for the Outer Harbor include:

• A splash pad will be installed at Buffalo Harbor State Park next to the playground, which will receive additional accessible playground equipment.

• Wilkeson Pointe will get a seasonal restaurant with a wooden overlook for seating, bathrooms and other enhancements.

• The entrance to the Bell Slip will move about a quarter-mile north to the Fuhrmann Boulevard roundabout. Bathrooms and landscape improvements are also planned.

At Canalside, a 3-story brick visitor center will be built by the Commercial Bridge, near the Shark Girl sculpture. Bids for developers are due next month in that area for proposals for development expected to include housing and other uses on the site of the former Buffalo Memorial Auditorium.

The governor also announced previously revealed plans to make roadway and safety improvements with waterfront parkways on Tifft Street and Louisiana Street, including traffic calming projects championed by Rep. Brian Higgins.

Hochul's announcement on Monday also included major investments, some announced before, to reactivate the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Terminal, known as the DL&W. A new Metro Rail station will be built in the train shed.

The governor said a feasibility study is also planned for the Buffalo Riverwalk – a system of elevated walkways, fishing piers and dock-level promenades developed by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper along the Buffalo River and Kelly Island, with a pedestrian bridge that connects to the Outer Harbor. That project is being aided by the City of Buffalo and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The funding includes federal dollars from the infrastructure bill passed last year by the Biden administration.