A recent spike in Covid-19 cases has forced the suspension of all in-person visits at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility, effective Thursday, the Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday in a tweet on its Twitter page.

The temporary suspension will last through Aug. 11, the announcement noted.

Previously, in-person visits to prisoners had been banned for more than two years because of the pandemic. They resumed again less than a month ago, on July 5.