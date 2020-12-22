Spending bill boosts Great Lakes, border operations, other WNY priorities

According to that study, "it really wasn't the physical capacity (at border crossings) that determined how efficient and timely the passage of inspections was," Higgins said. "It was more the lack of technology."

That technology investment was just part of the boost that U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency that staffs border crossings, got under the spending bill. The measure also sets aside $100 million to replace aging Border Patrol stations – and the station in Niagara Falls is among those scheduled to be replaced.

A boost for Falls base

Every federal spending bill of this kind not only sets aside money for government agencies, but also instructs them on how they ought to go about their business.

And thanks to Schumer, a New York Democrat, this year's omnibus budget bill orders the Pentagon to prioritize taxiway repair projects at U.S. Air Force bases – and specifically names the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station as a place where the taxiway needs to be improved.

That's hugely important to the Niagara Falls base, where the current taxiway is shorter than at some other bases and an awkward fit for Air Force refueling tankers. The base is home to the 914th Air Refueling Wing, which flies KC-135 Stratotankers.