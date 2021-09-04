Speed limit in Buffalo school zones is now 20 mph

Buffalo has raised the speed limit in school zones to 20 mph as the new school year gets underway this week in most city schools.

The speed limit was 15 mph in school zones last year.

The city has posted signs with the new speed limit at all Buffalo schools, and flashing yellow beacons remain in place at some locations.

City workers also are putting in place new crosswalks in and near school areas as an additional safety feature for students and other walkers.

The controversial school speed-zone cameras previously in use near city schools are no longer active and city crews are in the process of removing them, a city statement said.

