 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Speed limit in Buffalo school zones is now 20 mph
0 comments
top story

Speed limit in Buffalo school zones is now 20 mph

Support this work for $1 a month
School zone speed limit Buffalo

The City of Buffalo has raised the speed limit in school zones from 15 mph to 20 mph and it is removing the controversial, now-inactive speed cameras from those zones.

 Robert Kirkham

Buffalo has raised the speed limit in school zones to 20 mph as the new school year gets underway this week in most city schools.

The speed limit was 15 mph in school zones last year. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The city has posted signs with the new speed limit at all Buffalo schools, and flashing yellow beacons remain in place at some locations.

City workers also are putting in place new crosswalks in and near school areas as an additional safety feature for students and other walkers.

The controversial school speed-zone cameras previously in use near city schools are no longer active and city crews are in the process of removing them, a city statement said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News