Speed camera company says results show 'a successful program,' but critics unmoved

Kristich was among about two dozen speakers during the meeting who mostly supported getting rid of the cameras. But six members of Families for Safe Streets spoke in favor of keeping them. The New York City-based group is made up of people who have had loved ones killed or injured in crashes. Some of them were featured in a video Sensys Gatso submitted with written comments to the Council.

The School Zone Safety Program sets a 15 mph speed limit around 20 public, private and charter schools. Drivers captured on camera traveling at least 26 mph receive a citation mailed to the car's registered owner. The city gets $36 of each $50 citation; Sensys Gatso receives $14.

Opponents: School zone speed cameras target 'Buffalo’s most impoverished residents' “The program is failing the citizens of Buffalo. The Common Council has a duty to act,” said Peter Rizzo, a certified fraud examiner, government auditor and urban planner who works for the federal government.

The program has drawn criticism that it was poorly rolled out and executed. Others have complained that the cameras target the city's most impoverished residents by placing many of the cameras in high-poverty, minority neighborhoods.

But Sensys Gatso President Andrew Noble said in its response to Wyatt's proposals that the program is working and saving lives.

He said the cameras have increased compliance by Buffalo drivers to 82% since February 2020.

“This is not the result of a failed program, but that of a successful program,” Noble said.