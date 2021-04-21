 Skip to main content
Spectrum to host drive-thru job fair
A drive-thru job fair is planned for Thursday at the AppleTree Business Park.

Spectrum will hold a drive-thru job fair on Thursday as it tries to fill about 30 job openings for customer service representatives at its Cheektowaga call center.

The job fair will be 1 to 5 p.m. at the AppleTree Business Park on Union Road, where the company's call center is located.

Applicants can talk to Spectrum employees about the positions, and are welcome to bring a résumé. The follow-up interview and hiring process will be conducted virtually.

Spectrum said the jobs start at $18 an hour, with a shift differential of 75 cents an hour for evening work hours.

