Spectrum to hold drive-thru hiring event

Spectrum will conduct a drive-thru hiring event on Wednesday to hire customer service representatives for its Cheektowaga call center.

The hiring event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at Spectrum's call center at Appletree Business Park on Union Road. The jobs have a minimum starting wage of $18 per hour, with an additional 75 cent per hour shift differential for evening hours.

Spectrum plans to fill 150 positions by the end of the year.

Applicants are invited to bring a résumé for submission, and will have an opportunity to ask questions of Spectrum employees about the jobs. The interview and hiring process will subsequently take place virtually.

Applicants can get more information or apply directly at jobs.spectrum.com.

Matt Glynn

