Spectrum holding virtual job fair
Spectrum is holding a virtual job fair Monday for customer service representatives jobs at its Cheektowaga call center.

The virtual event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. The jobs have starting pay of $20 an hour and an additional 75-cent shift differential for evening work hours.

For more for information or to apply directly, visit jobs.spectrum.com.

Matt Glynn

