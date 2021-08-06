Spectrum Health offers transgender assessment services to address growing demand

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty and struggle across the globe, while adding to unique challenges for those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning, according to a leading nonprofit organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention for those under 25 who identify as LGBTQ.
The Trevor Project 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health included nearly 35,000 people ages 13 to 24 across the U.S.
Among its findings:
• 70% of LGBTQ youth said their mental health has been "poor" most of the time or always during Covid-19.
• 94% said recent politics negatively impacted their mental health.
• More than 80% reported the pandemic made their living situation more stressful – and only 1 in 3 found their home LGBTQ-affirming.
This helps explain why counseling – a gateway to better mental health – can become so important for those who want to live a life that most reflects their best self.
Yet almost half in the recent survey who said they wanted counseling from a mental health professional were unable to get it during the past year.
Spectrum Health and Human Services, which already counsels LGBTQ clients, recently started to offer gender-affirming hormone therapy and surgery assessments for those who identify as transgender.
"Counseling gives people an avenue that provides not just a place to talk about what you're going through but specializes in giving you tools to help get through really difficult things," said Jessica Okoniewski, director of the Spectrum clinic in West Seneca, which began offering the assessments in June.
Those who consider transitioning to another sex generally start with counseling for gender dysphoria, a disconnect between someone’s biological sex and perceived gender identity.
Evergreen Health Services for years has led effort to provide this and related services, Okoniewski said, but waiting times for assessments required for related hormone therapy and surgery have stretched several months in the region.
At least two mental health agencies need to conduct them, providing recommendations that who wish to go through with hormone therapy and surgery are ready to proceed.
Spectrum Health and others have stepped in to help. The agency can prepare one assessment in two or three counseling sessions. It will continue to provide counseling for those who wish, as has so far been the case after half the assessments, Okoniewski said.
The assessments assure that someone is well informed about the health risks and benefits of the transition, has no unmanaged mental health or substance use symptoms, and has thought through potential challenges and rewards that come with such change.
Someone needs to be at least 16 years old to start the assessment process, Okoniewski said, though not to talk to a counselor about sexual identity. People must wait at least one year after starting hormone therapy to have surgery. Insurance generally covers most of the cost.
Typical concerns include how the body, and emotions, will change, and how families and others will react, Okoniewski said.
“Part of the assessment is making sure that the person has a strong support network when they start either of these treatments,” she said.
Loved ones who support the effort are welcome into counseling with permission from the client.
“There has been a lot of positivity so far,” she said. “People have been very excited, just overall thankful, because this is what they were waiting on to continue into the next phase of their transition.”
How can others help?
“The biggest thing is to just be open-minded,” Okoniewski said, “and to recognize that not everyone lives the same life that you might live, or that you might think that a person should live. I think now, more than ever, we're seeing people live genuinely to who they feel they are. Welcoming that is a huge thing. If you're not at that level, being open to the conversation is better than a closed door.”
Those who look to schedule an assessment, counseling or learn more can call Spectrum Health 539-5500 or visit shswny.org/appointment.
People of transgender experience often face widespread discrimination and misunderstanding. As a consequence, they may not have safe access to primary and preventive health care. The Pride Center of WNY can help. Visit the “Who we’re here" for tab at pridecenterwny.org or call 852-7743.
