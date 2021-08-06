Spectrum Health offers transgender assessment services to address growing demand

The assessments assure that someone is well informed about the health risks and benefits of the transition, has no unmanaged mental health or substance use symptoms, and has thought through potential challenges and rewards that come with such change.

Someone needs to be at least 16 years old to start the assessment process, Okoniewski said, though not to talk to a counselor about sexual identity. People must wait at least one year after starting hormone therapy to have surgery. Insurance generally covers most of the cost.

Typical concerns include how the body, and emotions, will change, and how families and others will react, Okoniewski said.

“Part of the assessment is making sure that the person has a strong support network when they start either of these treatments,” she said.

Loved ones who support the effort are welcome into counseling with permission from the client.

“There has been a lot of positivity so far,” she said. “People have been very excited, just overall thankful, because this is what they were waiting on to continue into the next phase of their transition.”

How can others help?