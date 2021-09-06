Spectrum Health improves clinics in Springville, South Buffalo

Spectrum Health and Human Services recently improved clinics in South Buffalo and Springville.

The renovated Springville Counseling Center on Franklin Street is home to about 15 employees who offer behavioral health and addiction counseling.

“This is a significant renovation to a busy clinic location,” Spectrum President and CEO Bruce Nisbet said. “Spectrum Health was ‘born’ in Springville in 1973. A group of concerned citizens saw the need for mental health services in the village and surrounding area and together they laid the roots of what we have today.”

The agency also recently relocated its South Buffalo Counseling Center to 2412 Seneca St., home to 30 employees who offer behavioral health and addiction counseling.

“This is a significant relocation for a busy clinic location,” Nisbet said. “and our only other clinic location in the City of Buffalo, in addition to our Downtown Buffalo Counseling Center.”

Visit shswny.org for more information.

