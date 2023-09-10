Attendees of a Saturday afternoon varsity football game in Kenmore were cleared out of the stadium after an altercation among spectators broke out – the second Western New York football game of the weekend to be affected by a fight.

The game between Kenmore West and Lockport at Crosby Field was able to proceed as scheduled, after "all spectators were asked to leave the stadium out of an abundance of caution as district and law enforcement personnel responded," Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District spokesperson Patrick Fanelli said in an emailed statement.

Fanelli did not immediately respond to a follow-up inquiry, but his statement indicated the altercation occurred between students.

"The district always maintains a presence by personnel who are trained in responding to incidents and ensuring a safe environment for spectators," the statement read. "The students involved had been closely monitored and engaged prior to the incident. Staff were strategically positioned to be able to immediately intervene and contain the situation."

Further, he said, the district "does not tolerate any activity" that creates a safety risk or violates its code of conduct, noting that "appropriate action will be taken and discipline will be administered for all those involved."

While the Kenmore West-Lockport game was able to still be played – a contest that Lockport won, 52-18 – that was not the case for another Western New York high school football game on Friday night.

The Bennett-McKinley game was called at halftime after a fight that began in the stands boiled over onto the field at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium in Buffalo. Buffalo police made "multiple arrests" following the incident.

The altercation at the Kenmore West-Lockport game comes after Ken-Ton School District rolled out several new safety procedures for football games this year, according to the district's website.

Among other measures, all spectators this season must pass through a weapons-detection system. Further, the only bags now permitted at games are small clutch bags, fanny packs and bags no larger than the size of a Chromebook. All spectators also must show identification at the gate, including adults and students from home and visiting teams.

The two incidents at Western New York football games were not the only ones to occur over the weekend at varsity contests across the state.

A Utica City School District employee was injured in a shooting Saturday that occurred following a game between Proctor High School and Binghamton, the Utica Observer-Dispatch reported. It occurred when two Utica City School District security officers tried to break up a fight in a school parking lot after the game, the newspaper reported.