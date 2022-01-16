Special printing schedule for Buffalo Bills game

Support Local Journalism
Today’s editions of The Buffalo News include full coverage of Saturday night’s Buffalo Bills playoff game against the New England Patriots. In order to provide readers complete analysis, photos and post-game reaction of the prime-time matchup, we waited until after 1 a.m. to begin printing today’s paper. As a result, delivery may have been delayed in some instances by 1-2 hours. The digital edition is available by 6 a.m., please enjoy. We appreciate your patience and hope you enjoy the coverage.