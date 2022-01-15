Sunday’s editions of The Buffalo News will include full coverage of tonight’s Buffalo Bills playoff game against the New England Patriots. In order to provide readers complete analysis, photos and post-game reaction of the prime-time matchup, we will wait until after 1 a.m. Sunday to begin printing the paper. As a result, delivery of Sunday’s paper may be delayed in some instances by 1-2 hours. We appreciate your patience and hope you enjoy the coverage. And don’t forget to visit BuffaloNews.com throughout the day today for the very latest – from pregame scratches, to in-game analysis and post-game photo galleries.
Special printing schedule for Buffalo Bills game
