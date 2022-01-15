 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Special printing schedule for Buffalo Bills game
Special printing schedule for Buffalo Bills game

  • Updated
The Buffalo News
Mark Mulville / Buffalo News

Sunday’s editions of The Buffalo News will include full coverage of tonight’s Buffalo Bills playoff game against the New England Patriots. In order to provide readers complete analysis, photos and post-game reaction of the prime-time matchup, we will wait until after 1 a.m. Sunday to begin printing the paper. As a result, delivery of Sunday’s paper may be delayed in some instances by 1-2 hours. We appreciate your patience and hope you enjoy the coverage. And don’t forget to visit BuffaloNews.com throughout the day today for the very latest – from pregame scratches, to in-game analysis and post-game photo galleries.

