Special delivery for new children's picture book Tuesday at Merriweather Library

"How to Send a Hug," a new children's picture book, will arrive with special handling at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Merriweather Branch Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. at East Utica Street.

Delivering it in person on its date of publication will be the authors, Hayley Rocco and her husband, John, an award-winning illustrator. They will be joined by Buffalo Postmaster David Trainer.

Inspired by a decision to start writing letters to her friends during the pandemic lockdown at their home in Rhode Island, "How to Send a Hug" is Hayley Rocco's first book after a career of promoting children's authors for major publishing houses.

Her husband, John, formerly an art director in the entertainment industry, was a runner-up for the American Library Association Caldecott Medal in 2012. He has created seven children's picture books and is best known for his book covers in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series of fantasy novels.