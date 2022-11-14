 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special delivery for new children's picture book Tuesday at Merriweather Library

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

"How to Send a Hug," a new children's picture book, will arrive with special handling at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Merriweather Branch Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. at East Utica Street.

Delivering it in person on its date of publication will be the authors, Hayley Rocco and her husband, John, an award-winning illustrator. They will be joined by Buffalo Postmaster David Trainer.

Inspired by a decision to start writing letters to her friends during the pandemic lockdown at their home in Rhode Island, "How to Send a Hug" is Hayley Rocco's first book after a career of promoting children's authors for major publishing houses.

Her husband, John, formerly an art director in the entertainment industry, was a runner-up for the American Library Association Caldecott Medal in 2012. He has created seven children's picture books and is best known for his book covers in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series of fantasy novels.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these truffles just sold for over $100,000 in Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News