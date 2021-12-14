Speakers at public hearings favor downtown Bills stadium

Aside from location, a number of public speakers said the next stadium should be covered, or have a retractable roof, regardless of where it is built. The need for public transportation to and from the stadium was also mentioned as a major need.

And a few mentioned other priorities, like the importance of a non-relocation agreement in the stadium lease deal; the idea of offering a greater financial incentive for a downtown location than the Orchard Park location; securing a community benefit agreement to ensure the Bills give back to the community as part of a final agreement; and concern about the cost of Bills tickets once the new stadium is built.

Speaker Thomas Cappelletti said Bills fans enjoy the lowest average ticket price in the NFL, but if the Bills start requiring fans to pay for personal seat licenses for the privilege of buying season tickets and reduce the overall number of seats in the stadium, many fans will be priced out of seeing games.

"I just fear that the taxpayers are going to foot a large bill for this, and then we’re going to foot another large bill when we go to buy tickets through these PSLs," he said.