SPCA Serving Erie County names new president and CEO
SPCA Serving Erie County names new president and CEO

Caitlin Daly
The SPCA Serving Erie County announced that it has named Caitlin M. Daly as its new president and CEO. She is scheduled to take the post in January.

Daly has been vice president and chief operating officer at Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester, since October 2019.

She succeeds Gary Willoughby, who held the post since March 2016. He left last month to help care for aging relatives in Fort Myers, Fla., and lead the Gulf Coast Humane Society there.

A native of Washington, D.C., Daly earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Longwood University in Farmville, Va.

Before coming to Rochester, she was executive director at the SPCA in Fredericksburg, Va., where she received national recognition for her “Adventure Tails” program, which increased adoption rates.

Her family includes Jena, a 14-year-old German shepherd mix; Poe, a 5-year-old puggle mix; Noah, a 5-year-old Chihuahua; and Bella, an 8-year-old Siberian forest cat, all adopted from various agencies.

