Youngsters aged 6 to 16 are invited to read aloud to cats, dogs and other animals awaiting adoption this summer at the main shelter of the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca.

Reading sessions, which calm the shelter animals and improve literacy skills for the reader, will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from June 26 to Sept. 13.

Readers can be registered for one 30-minute reading session per week. Registration for the summer is $55 per child.

The SPCA also is offering a second summer program, the Tale for Two Summer Reading Challenge. Youngsters who read five books and write five summaries will be entered into a prize drawing. Those who read 10 books and write 10 summaries will receive a certification, an SPCA shirt and be entered into a prize drawing.

Children can read from their own books or choose them from the SPCA library. For more information and to register, visit YourSPCA.org/TaleForTwoSummer23.

- Dale Anderson