SPCA Serving Erie County again offering free pet adoptions for military personnel

Free animal adoptions again are being offered to current and former members of the armed services by the SPCA Serving Erie County through its Vets and Pets program.

From Saturday through Nov. 12, fees will be waived on most animals for active duty military personnel, reserves, retirees, service-disabled veterans and their immediate families at the SPCA's main shelter at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, and all off-site adoption locations.

Military ID or DD Form 214 must be presented. Fees will be waived for a maximum of two animals. Photos of adoptable animals and adoption locations can be found at YourSPCA.org.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

