Spate of cops dying by suicide prompts concerns, book, talk by national expert

Accusations that the police department was attempting to protect a rogue cop went on for months, Prochut said, along with a barrage of media inquiries and the job of helping to solve the mysterious disappearance of Stacy Peterson.

“I was trying to protect the department, my second family. We have a bad apple here. It was Sgt. Peterson, not a reflection of the department,” Prochut said. “I put a lot on my shoulders. I’d tell myself, ‘Chris you’re the press guy. My job’s my life. If I fail at my job, I fail at my life. How do you come back from that?’ ”

Prochut said he finally reached the breaking point.

“I had tried therapy and medication and it wasn’t working. I decided to end my life on May 1, 2008, with a firearm," he said. "It was going to be in a neighboring town in a wooded area so that my own department wouldn’t have to investigate my suicide.”

His plan was thwarted by his wife, he said.

“Luckily she picked up on the subtle cues. She made a call to my department and said she feared I would end my life. My officers came to my house and took me against my will to the hospital,” said Prochut, who held the rank of commander.