Southtowns Santa Claus cheered kids for decades until Covid-19 took his life

She estimated her husband asked thousands of children over the years if they had been behaving and what they wanted for Christmas. He'd give each of them a candy cane and, in recent years, a refrigerator magnet with an image of himself and Trix dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"We saw a lot of the same people every year. We saw some kids into their teens from when they were infants," she said.

Smolinski also drove a school bus for the Eden Central School District. Usually he wore shorts and a Hawaiian shirt as he drove the bus, no matter how cold it was. But right before the Christmas break he would wear his Santa Claus suit as he drove children to school.

"Those little kids would go home and tell mom and dad that Santa was driving their bus," Debra Smolinski said.

Trix Smolinski said she and her husband took precautions against Covid-19, but the virus still took its toll on the family.

"We were both very good. I’m not going to say we were perfect. But we went out very rarely," she said, adding that they wore masks when they couldn't avoid people.