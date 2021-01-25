 Skip to main content
Southtowns Santa Claus cheered kids for decades until Covid-19 took his life
Southtowns Santa Claus cheered kids for decades until Covid-19 took his life

Daniel Smolinski, who played Santa Claus and died from Covid-19

Daniel Smolinski and his wife, Patricia, appeared as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for years at Christmas events throughout the Southtowns. 

 Photo courtesy of Patricia Smolinski

For 20 years every December, Daniel Smolinski dressed up like Santa Claus and delighted thousands of children in the Southtowns. 

He was a jolly sort of guy, so the role fit him well. 

And even when he wasn't wearing his red Santa suit in community Santa Claus parades or at day cares, the North Boston man looked like a traditional St. Nick, with a big face, white beard and a twinkle in his eye. 

"I remember being much younger, a little girl, and seeing other little boys and girls tug on their mom and dad and saying, 'Look, there’s Santa.' I remember thinking how cool it was that they thought my dad was Santa," recalled Debra Smolinski, his daughter. 

But on Dec. 23, Smolinski was rushed to Mercy Hospital with symptoms of Covid-19, including low oxygen levels in his blood. He tested positive for Covid. Smolinski was transferred into the Intensive Care Unit on Christmas and intubated that night. 

Smolinski's wife, Patricia "Trix" Smolinski, who had played Mrs. Claus at events with her husband, tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 27, and was admitted to Erie County Medical Center. 

Trix Smolinski recovered, but her husband died on Jan. 1 at the age of 71. 

"It all happened very quickly. He was on the ventilator for about 5 days. His organs began to shut down," Debra Smolinski said. "My mom was Covid positive and symptomatic. So she wasn’t allowed to visit. On the day we decided to extubate him, they allowed me in. I was with him when he passed away."

Trix Smolinski said Christmas won't be the same without her husband of 46 years, for her family and hundreds of others.  

Smolinski, whose nickname since he was a kid was "Smoker," worked as a salesman for a candy and tobacco wholesaler in Hamburg for most of his career. He also umpired high school baseball and rec league softball games for 41 years.

About 20 years ago, he was hired to be Santa Claus at the Nick Charlap's Ice Cream shop's Christmas party for children in North Boston. 

"He said I think I’m going to dress up like Santa. I rode with him just to be a companion. He’d go in, do his thing, come back out and tell me how much fun it was," Trix Smolinski said.

"He thought he might make a little gig out of doing it. He had a card printed up. A lot of it was plain old word of mouth," she said.

Eventually, Smolinski began appearing at Santa Claus each year at about a dozen day cares, the village of Hamburg Santa Claus Parade, at North Boston and Brant fire halls and even private parties at people's houses.

"We went from Arcade to Williamsville," Trix Smolinski said. 

She said she began dressing up as Mrs. Santa Claus about 10 or 12 years ago and joining him at the events.

"It was nice the two of us working together. It was a lot of fun," she said. 

She estimated her husband asked thousands of children over the years if they had been behaving and what they wanted for Christmas. He'd give each of them a candy cane and, in recent years, a refrigerator magnet with an image of himself and Trix dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus. 

"We saw a lot of the same people every year. We saw some kids into their teens from when they were infants," she said.

Smolinski also drove a school bus for the Eden Central School District. Usually he wore shorts and a Hawaiian shirt as he drove the bus, no matter how cold it was. But right before the Christmas break he would wear his Santa Claus suit as he drove children to school.

"Those little kids would go home and tell mom and dad that Santa was driving their bus," Debra Smolinski said.

Trix Smolinski said she and her husband took precautions against Covid-19, but the virus still took its toll on the family. 

"We were both very good. I’m not going to say we were perfect. But we went out very rarely," she said, adding that they wore masks when they couldn't avoid people. 

Daniel Smolinski's brother, David, a retired Hamburg Central School District teacher and baseball coach who lived next door to them, was wintering in Florida when he tested positive. He was asymptomatic, but quarantined for two weeks before returning to North Boston in early December.

On Dec. 19, Trix Smolinski found her brother-in-law dead in his house. He had a history of heart problems, and she said she believes he suffered a heart attack.  

"My husband and I firmly believe that we got Covid the day that David died. We were at his house. Funeral parlor people, medical people, police were there. Granted everyone wore masks. But it was a lot of people in a smallish area."

"Two days later I started having flu-like symptoms. My husband started having symptoms," she said. 

"It’s especially difficult because the two of them went within two weeks," she said of her husband and his brother, who were best pals and golfing buddies.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Smolinski is survived by a son, Daniel, who lives in Las Vegas, and three grandchildren. 

The Buffalo News is publishing stories about people from Buffalo Niagara who have died due to Covid-19. Please contact The News at citydesk@buffnews.com if you know of someone whose story we should tell.

