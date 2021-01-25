Southtowns Santa Claus cheered kids for decades until Covid-19 took his life

For 20 years every December, Daniel Smolinski dressed up like Santa Claus and delighted thousands of children in the Southtowns.
He was a jolly sort of guy, so the role fit him well.
And even when he wasn't wearing his red Santa suit in community Santa Claus parades or at day cares, the North Boston man looked like a traditional St. Nick, with a big face, white beard and a twinkle in his eye.
"I remember being much younger, a little girl, and seeing other little boys and girls tug on their mom and dad and saying, 'Look, there’s Santa.' I remember thinking how cool it was that they thought my dad was Santa," recalled Debra Smolinski, his daughter.
But on Dec. 23, Smolinski was rushed to Mercy Hospital with symptoms of Covid-19, including low oxygen levels in his blood. He tested positive for Covid. Smolinski was transferred into the Intensive Care Unit on Christmas and intubated that night.
Smolinski's wife, Patricia "Trix" Smolinski, who had played Mrs. Claus at events with her husband, tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 27, and was admitted to Erie County Medical Center.
Trix Smolinski recovered, but her husband died on Jan. 1 at the age of 71.
"It all happened very quickly. He was on the ventilator for about 5 days. His organs began to shut down," Debra Smolinski said. "My mom was Covid positive and symptomatic. So she wasn’t allowed to visit. On the day we decided to extubate him, they allowed me in. I was with him when he passed away."
Trix Smolinski said Christmas won't be the same without her husband of 46 years, for her family and hundreds of others.
Smolinski, whose nickname since he was a kid was "Smoker," worked as a salesman for a candy and tobacco wholesaler in Hamburg for most of his career. He also umpired high school baseball and rec league softball games for 41 years.
About 20 years ago, he was hired to be Santa Claus at the Nick Charlap's Ice Cream shop's Christmas party for children in North Boston.
"He said I think I’m going to dress up like Santa. I rode with him just to be a companion. He’d go in, do his thing, come back out and tell me how much fun it was," Trix Smolinski said.
"He thought he might make a little gig out of doing it. He had a card printed up. A lot of it was plain old word of mouth," she said.
Eventually, Smolinski began appearing at Santa Claus each year at about a dozen day cares, the village of Hamburg Santa Claus Parade, at North Boston and Brant fire halls and even private parties at people's houses.
"We went from Arcade to Williamsville," Trix Smolinski said.
She said she began dressing up as Mrs. Santa Claus about 10 or 12 years ago and joining him at the events.
"It was nice the two of us working together. It was a lot of fun," she said.
She estimated her husband asked thousands of children over the years if they had been behaving and what they wanted for Christmas. He'd give each of them a candy cane and, in recent years, a refrigerator magnet with an image of himself and Trix dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
"We saw a lot of the same people every year. We saw some kids into their teens from when they were infants," she said.
Smolinski also drove a school bus for the Eden Central School District. Usually he wore shorts and a Hawaiian shirt as he drove the bus, no matter how cold it was. But right before the Christmas break he would wear his Santa Claus suit as he drove children to school.
"Those little kids would go home and tell mom and dad that Santa was driving their bus," Debra Smolinski said.
Trix Smolinski said she and her husband took precautions against Covid-19, but the virus still took its toll on the family.
"We were both very good. I’m not going to say we were perfect. But we went out very rarely," she said, adding that they wore masks when they couldn't avoid people.
Daniel Smolinski's brother, David, a retired Hamburg Central School District teacher and baseball coach who lived next door to them, was wintering in Florida when he tested positive. He was asymptomatic, but quarantined for two weeks before returning to North Boston in early December.
On Dec. 19, Trix Smolinski found her brother-in-law dead in his house. He had a history of heart problems, and she said she believes he suffered a heart attack.
"My husband and I firmly believe that we got Covid the day that David died. We were at his house. Funeral parlor people, medical people, police were there. Granted everyone wore masks. But it was a lot of people in a smallish area."
"Two days later I started having flu-like symptoms. My husband started having symptoms," she said.
"It’s especially difficult because the two of them went within two weeks," she said of her husband and his brother, who were best pals and golfing buddies.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Smolinski is survived by a son, Daniel, who lives in Las Vegas, and three grandchildren.
The Buffalo News is publishing stories about people from Buffalo Niagara who have died due to Covid-19. Please contact The News at citydesk@buffnews.com if you know of someone whose story we should tell.
Profiles of a pandemic: Western New Yorkers lost to Covid-19
On Thursday, Erie County surpassed the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths due to Covid-19. Throughout the pandemic, The Buffalo News has profiled many of those who lost their lives to Covid-19, telling the painful human story of the virus. Those stories are collected here.
Louvenia “Lou Lou” Henderson, a woman of faith and a proud single mother of three from the Town of Tonawanda, became the sixth person in Erie County to die from Covid-19.
Walter H. Monahan had served on a destroyer during the Vietnam War, and from then on, the Navy was in his blood. When his tours ended, he was asked where he would like to be stationed. The West Coast, he said. They put him in the Pentagon, in a large office of about 50 people working for the chief of naval operations.
Even when they attached her husband to a ventilator at Buffalo General Medical Center, Karen Catalano remained hopeful.
Rita Faber was in otherwise good health for a 90-year-old. But after falling in her apartment, she developed a fever at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo and was later diagnosed with Covid-19.
Raised during the Great Depression, Luigi D'Orazio learned how to do things for himself. He became so adept at plumbing, electrical work and carpentry that he built the home on Grand Island in which he raised his family.
John Pijanowski, with no way of being at his dad’s hospital bedside in Buffalo, learned by text in Arkansas of the death of his father from Covid-19.
Ronald Peoples never knew he had the Covid-19 virus. By the time his test results came back, the 86-year-old retired Buffalo Public Schools educator was hooked up to a ventilator.
Cyril J. Alessi was all things Buffalo. He grew up on the West Side, and when he worked at his father’s business, Tommy’s Tire Shop, on Niagara Street, he fixed truck tires that were sometimes taller than he was.
Robin Steck can't say enough about the doctors and nurses at Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus, but her gratitude can't mask the ugly, unfair realities of her husband's death.
Catherine Phillips-Russ of Kenmore knew how to revive a weary spirit, according to her daughter, Elizabeth Curtis.
The story of Covid-19’s effects on Western New York has largely been one of mind-numbing data, provided day after day on a national, state, county and even municipal level.
Renee Williams led a simple life with her husband and three children, living in their ranch-style home in Clarence Center for more than 50 years.
During the week of March 16, Denise Grenier displayed the symptoms of a cold, but she was mostly lethargic. There was no fever or cough. By March 24 she was bed-ridden.
David Fregelette said his father was healthy and independent and only ended up in the rehabilitation unit at Father Baker Manor after breaking his hip in a fall on March 16.
Shirley Dell’Amico, who in mid-life earned college degrees and had a lengthy career as a counselor for marginalized people, died April 8 at Garden Gate Nursing Home in Cheektowaga.
Grace D'Angelo Tutton's relatives on April 8 gathered on the sidewalk garbed in masks, gloves and gowns. Staff wheeled her just outside, hooked up to oxygen and covered in blankets for warmth. They sang "Hey Good Lookin' " to her, a family tradition at birthdays.
Kenneth Whigham Sr. "was a huge Bills fan, and he also was a youth football coach for the Buffalo Vets for 10 years,” said his cousin, Vince Staples. “And then, after coaching, he became one of our administrators with the Buffalo Vets."
Mary Helen Sedita was a distant cousin to the branch of the family that gave Buffalo a mayor, Frank A. Sedita, and two judges, Frank A. Sedita III and the late Frank A. Sedita Jr.
The grieving family of 77-year-old Ellen E. Booker, who died of Covid-19 in a Cheektowaga nursing home, called on the state Health Department to publicly identify nursing homes where the virus has spread and disclose the number of cases at each facility.
Ronald Wagner came down with what he thought was a cold in March. But it was the novel coronavirus. He died around 5 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
Anthony Olivieri liked physical work almost as much as he liked people.
“John Pfahl could make even a heap of garbage look beautiful.” That’s how Buffalo News Art Critic Richard Huntington in 2000 summed up the humorous, inspired work of John Pfahl.
Thomas E. Cullen was an expert on rare manuscripts and books, especially incunabula, or pre-printing press books, and early hand water-colored illustrated books, and he even sold some of his books to the Library of Congress.
Edward C. “Ed” Ortiz – part of the original Slo-Pokes group that started the races in a Niagara County field in the 1950s that led to Ransomville Speedway – lost count of the number of victory laps he’d taken during his three decades of competition.
Charles “Big Wheelie” Vicario Jr. had rock ‘n’ roll in his soul. The leather-clad frontman became a fixture on local stages for nearly 50 years, leading his band “the Hubcaps” through oldies medleys that brought audiences to their feet.
Pamela McCrory was the kind of person who made everyone better just by knowing her. She had a strong work ethic, a giddy laugh and a generous and caring heart.
L. Carol Miceli turned her love of sewing into a business that helped pay the bills as she and her husband, a letter carrier, raised their three children in the Town of Tonawanda.
Dr. Burr began his 36-year career at Smallwood Drive Elementary School in 1958, when he was hired as a teacher, a position he held for one school year. The next year, at 27, he became assistant principal.
Joseph A. Palmeri was a high school science teacher who was fascinated by worlds far beyond our own.
Danielle N. Frank-Sasiadek had persevered for almost two decades with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a hereditary neuromuscular disorder that left her in constant pain.
Richard Charles Canazzi survived the Vietnam War and the exposure to Agent Orange that led to his Parkinson's disease. He survived a year of being shuttled around to different hospitals and rehab centers. But contracting Covid-19 proved too much for the former Erie County sheriff's deputy.
Mark Schroeder poured himself into his interests, from hockey and pop culture to work and most of all, his children.
Two weeks ago, Steve Robinson developed a cough. After he tested positive for Covid-19 and was discharged from Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Robinson, 62, died in his South Buffalo home on April 23.
At 63, John Poleon was beloved for his workplace selflessness, for the way he would always do a little extra to allow his co-workers to stretch out lunch or leave on time.
Thomas Wetzen had a long, successful career as an Akron Central Schools teacher and coach, leading its baseball and football teams to multiple championships. But there was much more to Wetzen than sports titles.
Joe Pitts started getting sick the first weekend in April. He was admitted to Buffalo General Medical Center a few days later and spent 17 days on a ventilator in intensive care as he battled Covid-19. The last call to his family came April 24. Nurses put the phone up to Joe's ear. Family members prayed.
Jose Rivera filled his life by helping people, as a medic in the U.S. Navy, as a volunteer building Habitat for Humanity homes and as a union safety officer at General Mills in Buffalo.
Patricia Rowe, mother of 12, grandmother of 38, great-grandmother of 36 and great-great-grandmother of two spent her life caring for her children. Guided by the values of faith, education and service, she was generous and loving, and for years she helped immigrants and refugees get on their feet.
The owner of three German Shepherd dogs over roughly 40 years, Caroline M. "Carol" Fields was affectionately called "the German Shepherd lady" by her Riverside neighbors.
The last time Cheryl Wind saw her grandmother, Arline Yaw, was on March 1. "She walked me to the door at the nursing home," Wind said. Her grandma was 99, but remarkably healthy and strong, and Wind couldn't have imagined as she left Father Baker Manor that she'd never see her again.
Mr. Mooney "loved to help people and make a difference in their lives," said his family. "Everything he involved himself in was better for his participation."
Rita Thurston was a constant presence at Kenmore United Methodist Church for decades, working with youth groups, supporting educational efforts in underserved communities and attending Sunday adult education class.
Edward Crogan wasn't the typical local lacrosse star of the 1950s and 1960s. Although he played on primarily Native American teams, Crogan and his brother Sam were Buffalo natives who were introduced to the game after their father married a Tuscarora Indian Reservation woman.
During almost 29 years as a federal probation officer, Joseph D. Parkinson developed an unusual relationship with some of Western New York’s notorious criminals.
Concetta Pierro loved to sit in the front row during Masses at St. Amelia Catholic Church, beaming with pride as her son – the Rev. Sebastian "Sibby" Pierro – delivered his sermons.
Lorena “Lori” McDonald, active as a costume designer, director and fundraiser in Buffalo theaters, died May 6 in Southbury, Conn., from complications of Covid-19 after a period of declining health. She was 75.
Joan Neudecker hated to get sick, her daughter said, largely because it kept her from the work she loved, caring for patients at the McAuley Residence in Kenmore.
Francis A. Kennedy’s habitual tinkering led to inventing a telephone caller ID device in the 1970s and a patented insulated concrete block that’s been used in more than 200 commercial buildings in the Northeast.
William J. Pujolas thought nothing of getting up at 5 a.m. to chauffeur his daughter and her friends to the local ice rink for figure skating practice.
After a career as an engineer, working in Buffalo on some of the biggest projects of the 20th century – including the Manhattan Project and the Apollo lunar module – William L. Burch lived since 2016 in the McAuley Residence, a nursing home hard hit by Covid-19.
When rioters threw rocks and police threw tear gas during the 1970 Allentown Art Festival, Dennis G. Golombek was there. When riots broke out at the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College, he covered them for the Courier-Express.
In 2018, Giambra was described point-blank as Buffalo's most beloved citizen by longtime Buffalo News critic and columnist Jeff Simon, a point offered not only as accolade but as a reasoned observation, based on a passionate community response to his resume.
Before his health failed, Mr. Davis "was a tinkering person; he had to have something going on the workbench seven days a week," his wife said.
Doris M. Mathias was born on Buffalo’s East Side on March 17, 1918, when the Spanish Flu was beginning its deadly march to claiming 50 million lives worldwide. She survived that pandemic, but the 102-year-old woman is now among the lives lost to Covid-19.
Norma Jean Kennedy, 91, died first, on May 23. Her oldest daughter, Diane L. Kennedy, 71, of Salamanca, died May 29. Diane's sister, Cynthia J. Mohr, also of Salamanca, died at age 65 on Friday, June 12.
Maggy Woodward and Natalie Hanlon found their lives forever linked, first as roommates at a nursing home, and again when they contracted Covid-19.
Philip Beckman survived the Holocaust, forced at age 18 from the Krakow ghetto to the Nazi concentration camp featured in the movie "Schindler's List."
Mr. Keller's six books of poetry included a collaboration with artist Robert Freeland and “Evening Everything: The Collected Poems of Loren Keller,” in 2005. His poems appeared in The Buffalo News and he was featured frequently at local poetry readings.
According to his family, Mr. Symer rarely, if ever, spoke about his experiences during World War II. A notable exception was about his brief encounter with then-first lady Eleanor Roosevelt while on shore leave on the island of New Caledonia in 1943.
Family members described Tim O'Brien as a relentlessly positive person who maintained friendships with many people, including some from early childhood days.
The lights at Klimek’s Tavern on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda aren’t burning as brightly, now that one of its best-loved patrons, William "Billy" Fanto, has been claimed by Covid-19.
The Rev. Barbara Jane Herling’s death brought a sad end to the life of a woman who raised five children and helped many people with meditation and spiritual healing.
"He was such a special person ... it's so sad that we have lost people like him to Covid-19," said Jennifer Barszcz, one of Edward L. Barszcz's three daughters.
Amid the surge of Covid-19, Sean Kirst remembers a favorite teacher, Mrs. Murray, and her son, Tom Murray, who died Dec. 1 of Covid-19.
At 5 feet, 2 inches, Blase J. LaDuca was larger than life, said his daughter Michelle Mathews.
Citing privacy laws, the Health Department refuses to shed any further light on those complaints other than to say they are pending and under review.
His children and grandchildren were pulling for Harold L. Meacham to mark his 100th birthday in a year and a half, but he didn't make it. His death notice in The Buffalo News said he was "defeated by Covid-19." It may have been the only thing that could have defeated him.
Joseph and Marie Thomas were just two among dozens of Covid-19 fatalities in Erie County in November as the second wave of the virus hit the region.
The oldest of three children of Henry and Rose Wiechec, who opened the bar and restaurant in 1964, Phil Wiechec was a familiar presence around the place.
Michael J. Burns "approached every single day with a determination to fit as much as he could into whatever time God gave him," said his daughter, Caitlyn Grace Burns.
Mrs. Valenzuela retired from nursing in the 1990s to become more involved with her grandchildren, a maternal role she relished.
A Buffalo native, he was the youngest of two children of George Koegel and the former Genevieve Nowak. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in 1950. After high school, he worked at Siegfried Construction Co. until joining The News in 1951.
The last surviving original partner in the Buffalo firm of Hamilton, Houston and Lownie, now HHL Architects, Mr. Houston frequently was engaged in historic preservation efforts.
Dick Odien, a beloved Depew teacher, coach and stage manager for musicals, died Dec. 21 after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
It is a bit a mystery as to how the 72-year-old North Buffalo man, who worked at American Brass for 41 years, contracted the virus.
Jody L. Kotowski, a postal service employee for 23 years, was a devoted wife and a champion for her special-needs daughter.
Along with being a devoted father, Valenzuela was a brilliant researcher and scientist who contributed to the development of the PSA test to screen for prostate cancer.
"The two of them were very supportive parents and grandparents. Anyone who met them just fell in love with them," said Dottie Dojka's daughter and James Dojka's stepdaughter, Michele Meredith.
Dr. Masling also was described by his family as a strict grammarian and lover of language who never tired of pointing out the grammatical errors made by loved ones and strangers alike.
Annette Masling, former head librarian at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, was the first one in her downtown Buffalo home to contract Covid-19 in December.