Southtowns cleanup continues: McKinley Parkway 'impassable' with dozens of abandoned vehicles

Erie County crews are continuing their snowfighting efforts in the hard-hit Southtowns, as the lake-effect storm moves northward on Saturday.

What to expect in the next 48 hours: Lake-effect snow moves north; 40 mph winds expected A major lake-effect storm that dumped more than 5 feet in Orchard Park and Blasdell on Friday will continue to impact the region through the weekend.

"We have our full complement of crews out working," said Karen Hoak, the county's deputy commissioner of public works for the highway division, during a Saturday morning briefing.

McKinley Parkway between Route 20 and Milestrip Road is "impassable," she said.

"There's lots of stuck tractor trailers between Lake and Abbott and we estimate there's dozens of vehicles that have been abandoned," Hoak said. "These are going to take a lot of time to clear."

The Evans Center Fire Hall is serving as a shelter for about 40 people who were stranded in the storm, said Daniel J. Neaverth Jr., homeland security and emergency services commissioner. "They were more or less rescued and then brought in for warming and sheltering."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Other details from the briefing:

• The Buffalo Niagara International Airport received just over a foot of snow overnight, Neaverth said. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority this morning tweeted that the airport's runways are "temporarily closed due to snow."

• The City of Buffalo received snow at rates of up to 3 inches per hour overnight. "They're focusing on the primary routes at this point so they can get the city cleared up," Neaverth said.

• The county is expecting to receive more help in the form of industrial snowblowers arriving from the Syracuse area, and more assistance from the National Guard to help clear roads.

• As of Saturday morning, NYSEG reported 1,019 customers in Erie County were without power. National Grid reported about 20 customers were without power.

• County officials were tracking the forecast for the storm, which is expected to affect northern Erie County and Niagara County for "a good chunk of the day," Neaverth said.

The storm is expected to swing back through Buffalo later Saturday night and then set up just beyond Orchard Park, in the Boston hills, he said.

"The areas that have already received quite a bit of snow, sometime tonight during the overnight will receive additional amounts," Neaverth said.

• Emergency officials urged residents to stay off the roads so the cleanup can continue. "You don't need to be driving today at all," Neaverth said.