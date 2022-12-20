Southtowns chamber names new executive director

The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday selected Jamie Decker as its executive director.

Decker has been serving as interim director since August, after the chamber board of directors fired Cynthia Matla after learning of misappropriation of funds.

Decker was marketing director for the chamber for eight years. The board conducted a formal search for the position that resulted in Decker's selection. She vowed to continue growing the chamber by providing opportunities for members and local communities and to breathe new life into existing chamber events and benefits.

“I am thrilled to have the full confidence of the board of directors and our members to implement mutually beneficial programming and opportunities and extend our assistance to support the efforts of our communities at large," Decker said in a statement.

She said Events Coordinator Felicia Grassia will be given new duties and the chamber will hire a marketing and events assistant.