Southtowns chamber fires executive director

The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce has fired its executive director and said in a news release it did so after learning of misappropriation of funds.

The chamber said in the release that it learned of the misappropriation of funds Monday and immediately called an emergency meeting of the board of directors. The board then terminated the contract of Cynthia Matla. Marketing Director Jamie Decker was named interim executive director.

"Our collective trust has been broken and we do not take that lightly. We are taking steps to ensure safeguards are in place so this type of violation of our trust does not happen again. We are thankful for the support of our dedicated employees, members, and board of directors," the statement said.

The chamber said it is working with its bank, forensic accounting consultants and law enforcement "to address this as expeditiously as possible," and that there would be no further comment on the ongoing investigation.

It said the incident would not affect the service commitment to its members.

According to the chamber, it works as a resource for entrepreneurs, corporate business leaders and community efforts to help improve quality of life, economic development and tourism of the Southtowns.