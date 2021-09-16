Southern Tier tweets its plans to open downtown Sept. 28

Southern Tier Brewing Company on Thursday announced on Twitter that it will be officially opening its doors for business at 3 p.m. Sept. 28.

It was announced by their landlord, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, back in March that Southern Tier would be taking over (716) Food and Sport, the former massive two-story sports bar in LECOM Harborcenter.

Southern Tier plans to add on-site brewing and use its taps to showcase its full line of craft beers, ciders, seltzers and spirits, the company previously announced.

