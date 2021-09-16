 Skip to main content
Southern Tier tweets its plans to open downtown Sept. 28
Southern Tier Brewing Company on Thursday announced on Twitter that it will be officially opening its doors for business at 3 p.m. Sept. 28.

It was announced by their landlord, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, back in March that Southern Tier would be taking over (716) Food and Sport, the former massive two-story sports bar in LECOM Harborcenter.

Southern Tier plans to add on-site brewing and use its taps to showcase its full line of craft beers, ciders, seltzers and spirits, the company previously announced.

