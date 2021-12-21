South Carolina crash takes the life of a Buffalo educator and civic leader

A three-car crash Saturday evening in Charleston, S.C., has claimed the life of a prominent Buffalo educator and civic leader.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office said Gretchen Gross, 76, died at the Medical University of South Carolina after the car in which she was a passenger was struck head-on by an SUV that also collided with another vehicle in the Johns Island section of Charleston. Seven other people were injured.

The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old Johns Island man, was charged with three counts of felony drunken driving, driving without a license and having an open alcoholic beverage container in his vehicle.

Gross, the retired owner of a preschool center, a philanthropist and a past president of the Jewish Community Center of Buffalo, had a winter home on Kiawah Island, S.C.

Private funeral services in Buffalo at 1 p.m. Thursday will be streamed live. A link can be found at amherstmemorialchapel.com.

