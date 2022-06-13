South Buffalo to see $47.5 million in road improvements for better Outer Harbor access

In South Buffalo, two streets will be transformed into parkways with streetscape improvements, calming measures and bridge upgrades.

The road improvements to Louisiana and Tifft streets will provide safer connections to the Outer Harbor for those coming from South Buffalo, Lackawanna and West Seneca, lawmakers said Monday.

The improvements will cost $47.5 million over five years. The cost will be split nearly evenly, with $24 million for changes to Louisiana Street, from Seneca Street to the First Ward, and $23.5 million for upgrades to Tifft Street between Hopkins Road and Route 5.

"Typically when you hear about Tifft and Louisiana streets, it's not something good," said South District Council Member Christopher Scanlon.

"You hear about the fact that there are speedways, and you can see that today with cars and trucks zipping by," Scanlon said as he gathered with several lawmakers to make the announcement near the George J. Hartman Playing Fields on Tifft. "You hear that they're not adequate for travel for people of all abilities and all methods of transportation. But because of a project like this, that's going to change."

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a South Buffalo Democrat, said he doesn't allow his three children to ride their bikes over the Tifft Street Bridge to the Outer Harbor, and he wouldn't want to see anyone else's kids do so, either.

Kennedy cited State Department of Transportation figures that around 10,000 cars and 300 trucks traverse Tifft on a daily basis.

"There are great hazards as the cars are going too fast, there are not protected bike lanes, and pedestrians are at great risk when crossing this thoroughfare," Kennedy said.

"That's going to change," said Kennedy, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. "We are going to create an environment where bicyclists are safe, pedestrians are safe and vehicles are safe as well."

The City of Buffalo will design and oversee the project, with construction possibly ready to begin in 2023.

Michael Finn, the city's public works commissioner, said he didn't see a conflict with trucks entering and departing Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park on Tifft.

"In no way will this project inhibit any of that development," Finn said. "All of this work can be done in a way that promotes that development and also increases the access for everyone."

Kennedy and Rep. Brian Higgins noted improvements that have been made to city streets after public infrastructure dollars changed their appearance.

Higgins cited the once industrial access road of Ohio Street, which he said has brought "$7 or $8 dollars of private investment" for every public dollar spent. He said the parkway coming to Louisiana Street, which will include decorative lighting, buried electrical poles and slower traffic, will allow those in the Perry, First Ward and neighborhoods to safely access the waterfront.

The work will be paid for with federal infrastructure funds funneled into state transportation coffers.

Mayor Byron Brown said to expect more streetscape improvements with the heavy amount of infrastructure dollars flowing from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Congress passed in November 2021.

"There are going to be street improvements in every single section of the City of Buffalo," Brown said. "We will continue the Car Sharing Main Street project, the successful Niagara Street project on the West Side and we will have a major Jefferson Street streetscape project that we will be announcing the detail of soon."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

