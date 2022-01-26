 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Buffalo property owners may be eligible for historic tax credits
The first of two historic tax credits workshops for South Buffalo property owners will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Buffalo Irish Center.

A new National Register Historic District is being proposed for the McKinley Parkway area, potentially qualifying thousands of property owners in South Buffalo for historic tax credits.

The proposed McKinley Parkway Historic District was identified through the South Buffalo Reconnaissance Level Historic Resource Survey and funded by South Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon and the State Historic Preservation Office.

The second workshop will be Feb. 23, also from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the center located at 245 Abbott Road.

The workshops are targeted for South Buffalo property owners, but anyone can attend.

For more information on the workshops, contact Heike Jacob at hjacob@buffalony.gov or 851-9647.

For more information on the survey and proposed historic district, go to buffalony.gov/343/Planning-and-Zoning.

