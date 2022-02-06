 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Buffalo house damaged in fire
Fire caused an estimated $200,000 damage at a South Buffalo house Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson.

The fire began around 7 p.m. Saturday at 7 Paul Place, off Seneca Street. The Red Cross is assisting two adults.

Officials did not indicate a possible cause. 

